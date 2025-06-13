Emma Raducanu: New British No 1 knocked out of Queen's Club in quarter-finals by Qinwen Zheng

Emma Raducanu's impressive run at Queen's Club came to end in the quarter-finals as top seed Qinwen Zheng reeled her in to seal a 6-2 6-4 victory.

The 22-year-old, who will officially become British No 1 on Monday, was 3-0 and 4-2 up in the second set after taking a medical timeout before eventually falling to defeat to the experienced Olympic champion.

Raducanu will head to Berlin next week with the aim of snapping up a Wimbledon seeding (she is currently world No 36).

Norrie and Evans join Draper at Queen's Club

Image: Jack Draper is in the main draw of next week's HSBC Championships at Queen's Club

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans have been given wild cards for next week's men's event, but reigning champion Tommy Paul has pulled out.

Paul has an abdominal problem while Italian Lorenzo Musetti, beaten by the American in the final last year, continues to recover from a leg injury that forced him to retire during his French Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz and will also miss the event.

Spaniard Alcaraz is set to be the headline act after celebrating his fifth Grand Slam title in Paris last weekend.

He will be joined in the field by former finalist Queen's finalist Norrie, who is heading back up the rankings after a strong clay-court campaign, veteran Evans and fellow British player Billy Harris.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray like you've never seen him before - giving out life advice! [Credit: @LTA]

Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley are in the main draw by right, with the latter securing his spot thanks to the withdrawals - which also include another former champion in Matteo Berrettini - having previously been given a wild card.

Draper is at a career-high ranking of fourth but faces a battle to hold that position ahead of Wimbledon.

He chose not to defend the title he won in Stuttgart last year, meaning he will drop back below Novak Djokovic on Monday, while Taylor Fritz will also overtake him after reaching the semi-finals of the Boss Open in the German city.

The tournament begins in London on Monday following the conclusion of the inaugural women's event.

Zverev sets up Stuttgart semi-final with impressive Shelton

Top seed and home favourite Alexander Zverev beat Brandon Nakashima 7-5 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open while Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton also reached the last four.

"I'm in the semi-finals now and now I really want to focus on trying to do the best I can," Zverev said.

"I know the opponents are going to get tougher but I'm really happy on the court right now. I'm really happy in Stuttgart and I'm looking forward to the next two days."

Zverev will play third seed Shelton next after the American, who was virtually unstoppable on his first serve, beat Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-4, firing 18 aces.

Marton Fucsovics had beaten Fritz in straight sets in Stuttgart two years ago but this time the American, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, came out on top in a dominant 6-3 6-4 victory.

Although Fritz was involved in some long baseline rallies, he relied on his serve, sending 12 aces past the Hungarian to set up a semi-final clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat the 17-year-old German Justin Engel 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Engel had claimed his first professional victory on grass earlier this week when he beat James Duckworth, following it up with an upset win over seventh seed Alex Michelsen, but beating Auger-Aliassime proved to be a step too far for the teenager.

"His serve was so incredibly good today that I felt pressure in my own service games," Engel said.

"But it was great fun playing in front of this crowd again. I can't wait to play here again next year."

