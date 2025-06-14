Queen's Club: German qualifier Tatjana Maria beats America's Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to claim historic title

German qualifier Tatjana Maria beat America's Amanda Anisimova to become the first women's champion at The Queen’s Club in 52 years with a straight-sets final victory.

Maria completed a 6-3 6-4 win at the HSBC Championships against the eighth seed in an hour and 24 minutes to claim the biggest title of her career.

The 37-year-old defeated Australian Open champion Madison Keys, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova on her way to victory.

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist is now the oldest ever WTA 500 champion.

More to follow...

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.