Emma Raducanu paired with Carlos Alcaraz at reimagined US Open mixed doubles championship in August, live on Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu has been paired with Carlos Alcaraz at the reimagined US Open mixed doubles championship.

The pairings also see British No 1 Jack Draper matched with China's Qinwen Zheng for the tournament - which begins on August 19, live on Sky Sports - at Arthur Ashe to compete for a $1m (£737,522) prize pot before the singles event.

Traditionally played in the latter stages of grand slams, US Open organisers announced earlier this year they would hold the mixed doubles tournament over two days in the week before the main tournament in an attempt to attract more high-profile players.

The response was largely negative but the announcement of the first 16 pairs to have entered appears to have justified the move.

Raducanu will hope it is more successful than her first mixed doubles attempt at a Grand Slam last summer with Andy Murray at Wimbledon, where she pulled out ahead of their opening match because of concern over her wrist, denying her partner what would have been a final appearance at the All England Club.

It became one of the biggest stories of the tournament, with Raducanu receiving heavy criticism and later apologising to Murray.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner has been paired with America's Emma Navarro, whilst 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is paired with fellow Serb Olga Danilovic.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Taylor Fritz, who recently beat Germany's world No 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6 (7-0) to claim the Stuttgart Open title, is paired with Elena Rybakina, while off-court partners Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas will play together.

The 2025 US Open will be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis from Sunday August 24 through to Sunday September 7, which will see Sinner and Sabalenka defend their men's and women's singles titles at Flushing Meadows.

Not all the pairs announced on Tuesday might make the cut, with entries open until July 28.

The top eight teams with the best combined singles ranking - which currently would not include Raducanu and Alcaraz - will qualify directly, with eight further teams given wild card spots.

Reimagined US Open mixed doubles championship pairings

Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner

Qinwen Zheng and Jack Draper

Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.