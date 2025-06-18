Wimbledon: Hannah Klugman, 16, and veteran Dan Evans among wild cards awarded to British players

Teenagers Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic, along with veteran Dan Evans, have been awarded wild cards into main draw of Wimbledon, which begins on June 30.

Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal all gain direct entry, with Kartal returning a year after becoming the first British woman to reach the third round as a qualifier since 1997.

Following her run to the French Open girls' singles final, Klugman will make her senior Grand Slam main draw debut.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brit Mika Stojsavljevic won the girls' singles at the US Open

Fellow rising stars Mingge Xu and 2024 US Open girls' singles champion Mika Stojsavljevic will join Klugman, along with Francesca Jones, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson.

Klugman and Stojsavljevic, both 16, and 17-year-old Xu are at the forefront of an exciting generation of British youngsters.

Stojsavljevic won the US Open junior title last year and Klugman also made the final round of Wimbledon qualifying 12 months ago.

Xu, meanwhile, has beaten two top-100 players on grass this month and is close to breaking into the top 300 in the women's game.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has also been given a wild card after returning to the sport following the birth of her son.

Image: Dan Evans will compete in the Wimbledon main draw for the 10th time

Alongside Jack Draper, Jacob Fearnley, Cameron Norrie and Billy Harris gaining direct entry to the men's singles, 35-year-old Evans, whose ranking has slipped to 199, will compete in the Wimbledon main draw for the 10th time after beating Frances Tiafoe to secure his best win by ranking since the Davis Cup in Manchester in 2023 at Queen's Club this week.

Other men joining Evans in being awarded wild cards are the 2023 boys' singles champion Henry Searle, Jay Clarke, George Loffhagen and Oliver Crawford.

Jack Pinnington Jones and Johannus Monday - the latest British players to come through the US college system - will both make their debuts.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

For qualifying, five Britons receive wild cards in each of the men's and women's draws. Arthur Fery, Oliver Tarvet, Ryan Peniston, Paul Jubb and Oliver Bonding take the men's spots, while Amarni Banks, Lily Miyazaki, Ella McDonald, Amelia Rajecki and Ranah Stoiber take the women's.

After completing the career singles Grand Slam in 2024, Alfie Hewett will return to defend his men's wheelchair singles crown, with Gordon Reid joining him with direct entry.

Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward have received wild cards to the men's wheelchair singles, British No 1 and No 2 Lucy Shuker and Cornelia Oosthuizen receive wild cards to the women's wheelchair singles, and Greg Slade receives one to take his place alongside fellow 2024 Paralympic silver medallist Andy Lapthorne in the Quad Wheelchair draw.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.