Katie Boulter's amazing Nottingham Open run ended by McCartney Kessler in quarter-finals

Katie Boulter's amazing 12-match winning streak at the Nottingham Open was ended by McCartney Kessler in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Boulter was bidding for a third straight title in Nottingham, having won in 2023 and 2024, but she went down to a 6-3 3-6 6-4 defeat to American Kessler.

The British No 2 appeared to be on course to reach the semi-finals, leading 4-2 up with a break of serve in the final set, but lost the last four games, including her serve twice, to go down.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

That saw her 12-match winning run on her home court come to an end.

American Kessler said: "It was a really tight match, it was close. I wanted to stay within myself and keep playing my game and luckily I came out on top.

"We are both aggressive players, so there was a lot of shot-making.

"I am trying to get as many titles as I can and put myself in the position to win titles. I am looking forward to the rest of the weekend."

She will play Linda Noskova or Rebecca Sramkova in Saturday's semi-finals.

Dayana Yastremska will play Magda Linette in the other semi-final.

Ukrainian Yastremska beat former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-3 7-6 (8-6) in the quarter-final.

Linette downed top seed Clara Tauson 6-2 7-5 to book her spot in the last four.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.