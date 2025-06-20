Fourteen-year-old Megan Knight awarded wild card to play in qualifying at Eastbourne

Fourteen-year-old Megan Knight has been awarded a wild card to play in qualifying at WTA 250 Eastbourne where Emma Raducanu will return to action.

Born in 2011, the Suffolk-born teenager is the daughter of former England cricketer Nick Knight, and was crowned singles champion in the 16U Lexus Junior National Championships this year to add to her 12U and 14U titles.

She is currently the best 14-year-old in the world by junior ranking at 158 (June 16, 2025).

Knight, who is seen as a natural ball striker, with an aggressive mindset and good technique, will face Hungarian world No 69 Anna Bondar in her opening qualifying match on Saturday.

If Knight makes it through qualifying, she will compete alongside British No 1 and former US Open champion Raducanu, who returns to the south coast this summer, hoping to build on her quarter-final appearance on debut last year.

US Open girls' champion Mika Stojsavljevic and Hannah Klugman - both 16 - will also compete in Eastbourne qualifying alongside veteran Heather Watson.

Brighton-native Sonay Kartal will be playing in the Eastbourne main draw for the first time in her career.

Both defending champions, Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz are also confirmed to play.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova is scheduled to feature in the women's draw as she continues her comeback from injury.

On the men's side, rising star Jacob Fearnley will be one to watch after an impressive run to the quarter-finals at Queen's Club.

Qualifying for the Lexus Eastbourne Open will take place between Saturday 21 and Sunday June 22.

The main draw action will get underway on Monday June 23 with the finals on Saturday June 28.

