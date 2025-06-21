Jack Draper reveals tonsillitis struggle after semi-final defeat at Queen's Club Championship against Jiri Lehecka

Jack Draper revealed he was struggling with tonsillitis after a frustrating defeat to Jiri Lehecka in the Queen's Club Championship semi-finals.

The British No 1 had already guaranteed himself fourth-seed status at Wimbledon due to his progress in the tournament, but he was denied a showdown with Carlos Alcaraz in the final after losing 6-4 4-6 7-5 to Lehecka.

Draper discovered he had tonsillitis on Friday but never considered pulling out of the event.

"I haven't felt good all week," he said. "I'm proud of the way I went about things, considering, but it's tough because you're in a position where you're in a professional sport.

Image: Draper produced a battling display despite struggling with tonsillitis

"You're an entertainer, an athlete, and you have no choice. No one cares. You've just got to go out there and do the best you can. I'm proud of that. I gave myself a chance.

"Today's probably the worst I've felt. Did I think about withdrawing? No, not at all. I'm in the semi-finals at Queen's. I'd probably go on court with a broken leg. I wouldn't have pulled out for anything.

"I went out there, gave all I had, and I can be very proud of that. And also, it's not an excuse. It's just the way I feel.

"I lost today because I lost to a better tennis player. He was better than me in the key moments. He served better. I think he was a bit braver at times."

One poor service game at the start, punctuated by two aces and a double fault on break point, ultimately cost Draper the first set.

He did not get a sniff on the Lehecka serve, with his fellow 23-year-old regularly sending down aces approaching 140mph.

In the second Draper began making inroads, a stunning flicked backhand cross-court winner helping bring up his first break points.

Soon, Lehecka found himself three break points down early in the second set, frustrating Draper who had four chances to break for a lead.

The second set continued to be a nervy affair with both failing to capitalise on their chances to break.

Draper re-emerged with the bit between his teeth, an ace sealing a hold to love before a winner down the line levelled the match.

But he was broken by Lehecka in the closing stages of the third, shattering an advertising hoarding with his racket in anger, and the Czech player closed out victory on his serve.

"I don't condone that behaviour, but at the same time, that's kind of where I was at today," said Draper.

"I was trying to use everything I could. I tried to compete every ball. But in the end, anger just spilled over a little bit too much."

Lehecka ensured Britain's wait for a first Queen's winner since Andy Murray in 2016 goes on, however in doing so he sealed his spot as the first Czech finalist since Ivan Lendl 35 years ago.

"It means a lot," said Lehecka. "You don't meet a player like Jack every day, he's an amazing competitor."

Alcaraz ominously announced that "grass mode is activated" after reaching the final with a 6-4 6-4 win over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

"I said at the beginning of the tournament I was trying to feel more comfortable every day," said the two-time defending Wimbledon champion.

"I feel I'm playing great tennis, more comfortable after every match and making the final here in Queen's is so special."

In the doubles, all-British pairing Jacob Fearnley and Cameron Norrie were beaten by Croatia's Nikola Mektic and New Zealand's Michael Venus 6-3 7-5.

There will be British interest in the finals though, as the second semi-final features the fourth seeds, all-British pairing of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool against the second seeds and reigning Wimbledon men's doubles champions Henry Patten and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara.

WTA Berlin

Image: Marketa Vondrousova upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first final since winning the Wimbledon title in 2023

Women's world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was stunned by former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova who wrapped up a commanding win in straight sets.

Czech Vondrousova controlled the tempo from the outset with big serving on the grass as she secured the 6-2 6-4 win in one hour and 20 minutes.

She broke the Belarusian twice in the first set while saving both break points she faced to reach her first final since her 2023 Wimbledon victory, before becoming plagued by injuries and seeing her ranking plummet.

"I feel like on grass you have to take risks, you know, and that was the point; I was like, 'okay, let's try'," Vondrousova said.

"The match would continue otherwise, so you have to go for it.

"I was feeling really well today so, yeah, I'm just very happy.

"I didn't play for a long time, so I'm just so happy to be back healthy and so grateful to play these matches.

"When I saw the field, I was like, 'okay, let's try to win the first round', and now this is happening, so thank you guys for the support."

Vondrousova will play qualifier Wang Xinyu in Sunday's final, after the Chinese player beat Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 6-1 in an hour and 15 minutes to reach the first final of her career.

