Jack Draper suffers semi-final defeat at Queen's Club Championship against Jiri Lehecka

Jack Draper failed to reach the Queen's Club Championship final after a frustrating three-set defeat to Jiri Lehecka.

The British No 1 had already guaranteed himself fourth-seed status at Wimbledon due to his progress in the tournament, but he was denied a potential showdown with Carlos Alcaraz after losing 6-4 4-6 7-5 to Lehecka.

Draper found himself on the back foot from the start of the match, with Lehecka taking advantage of a poor service game to take an early advantage, and staying just a step ahead to take the first set.

Lehecka found himself three break points down early in the second set, frustrating Draper who had four chances to break for a lead.

The second set continued to be a nervy affair with both failing to capitalise on their chances to break, before Draper got his breakthrough by the closest of margins to take the match into a decider.

But Draper was broken by Lehecka in the closing stages of the third, shattering an advertising hoarding with his racket in anger, and the Czech player closed out victory on his serve.

In the doubles, all-British pairing Jacob Fearnley and Cameron Norrie were beaten by Croatia's Nikola Mektic and New Zealand's Michael Venus 6-3 7-5.

There will be British interest in the finals though, as the second semi-final features the fourth seeds, all-British pairing of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool against the second seeds and reigning Wimbledon men's doubles champions Henry Patten and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara.

WTA Berlin

Image: Marketa Vondrousova upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first final since winning the Wimbledon title in 2023

Women's world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was stunned by former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova comfortably in straight sets.

The Czech reached her first final since her 2023 victory, having been plagued by injuries and seeing her ranking plummet.

Image: Watch the world's best players live on Sky

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.