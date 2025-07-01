Wimbledon: Coco Gauff suffers shock first-round loss to Dayana Yastremska as women's second seed is knocked out

Coco Gauff became the biggest seed to fall across the opening two days of Wimbledon as the American second seed was beaten in straight sets by Dayana Yastremska on Tuesday.

Fresh from her second Grand Slam win at the French Open, Gauff looked a shadow of herself less than a month on from that triumph - her serve, in particular, deserting her as she sent down nine double faults, while being broken four times in the 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 defeat.

It was admittedly a tough draw for Gauff against the world No 42 from Ukraine, but one she will have still expected to navigate. Instead, the 21-year-old exits a major in the first round for just the third time in her career, and first since 2023 which was also at Wimbledon.

More to follow...

