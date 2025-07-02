Wimbledon: Jack Draper downplays pressure as he leads British charge in pursuit of Grand Slam dream

If Jack Draper is feeling the weight of heightened expectations, loftier stock and more gushy eyeballs fixed to his journey, somebody ought to tell him.

For the British No 1 is still growing into his contention cape as the nation's chief Grand Slam hopeful, ignorant to the expectancy of added pressure that tends to coincide with success.

Premature projections throughout recent history may call for caution but there is enough in the Draper sample size to believe in his chances of competing with the tennis elite.

He arrived at Wimbledon ranked No 4 in the world, along with the more meatier label as the next in line behind the great Sir Andy Murray. But on Tuesday Draper downplayed the notion of new or different nerves amid his rise as he booked his spot in the second round against Sebastian Baez.

"I was thinking before the match, not particularly (feeling any added pressure)," said Draper.

"I kind of play every match like my life depends on it anyway. So all the stuff around it, I haven't really thought of.

"It's almost better when you're in the tournament than before the tournament. I obviously was aware of the build up and all that sort of stuff, but I think my preparation has been really good and I feel confident, so I'm not thinking too much about that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the best of the action from Draper's 2025 en route to becoming world No 4

Having threatened to do so in 2024, Draper is officially in the midst of a breakout after winning three titles over the last year, among those being the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells in March.

"I like to focus on the things I can control," he added.

"I'm doing all the right things on a daily basis and giving myself the best chance to go out there and do the best I can, and that's all I can do.

"Obviously I'm the one who wants to do amazingly well as well, so I put pressure on myself to be in a good way."

Draper remains relatively inexperienced on the Wimbledon stage having played just five matches across three main draw appearances since 2021 and never made it past the second round.

He was dealt a valuable lesson this time last year when he suffered a straight-sets defeat to fellow Brit Cameron Norrie, Draper looking a shadow of the player who had marched to his maiden title at the Stuttgart Open just weeks earlier.

To his credit he responded by reaching the semi-finals of the US Open before eventually falling to world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Image: Jack Draper during his match against Sebastian Baez on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

A different, stronger, more seasoned version of Draper returned to Wimbledon this summer.

"I think the loss to Cam definitely really hurt me last year," said Draper. "I felt like he played really well on the day and I felt like it did get to me.

"The pressure I was putting on myself, I definitely look back a year on and I feel a lot calmer in myself this year. I feel a lot more confident in my ability not only to play but to problem solve, to know how to play in five sets.

"I took from that that I needed to be mentally better. Last year was my first year on the tour so I was still figuring out a lot of things, and when I come against experienced guys I think maybe I've got my weaknesses a little bit, especially someone I camp and practice with a lot.

"So I think it was just another chance to look at myself and mature again, and realise that I need to improve so much if I'm going to be at the point where I'm going to be a top player."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper answers questions about how life has changed for him

Draper admits he is still seeking to find his "best level" on grass in the way he felt he was able to at both the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, both of which saw him reach the fourth round, as well as at the US Open.

He impressed on clay not only at Indian Wells but so too at the Madrid Open, where he was eventually beaten in the final by Casper Ruud. In doing so he became the youngest British male player in the Open Era to make it to ATP finals on all three surfaces.

"On the hard courts of the US Open or even on the clay this year, I think I've found my best level for what I can play right now," he explained.

"I feel like I haven't yet found that on the grass, but I feel like it's coming. So I'm looking forward to that moment when it all comes together and I can really show my best level.

"I've still got so much to unlock on the grass and I think that's really exciting for me.

"I love Wimbledon. If there's any tournament I want to play my best, there's any tournament that I want to win, it's this one, so I'm going to do everything in my power and everything in my control to get to that point."

Awaiting Draper in the next round is a meeting with 36-year-old Marin Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014 and reached the final of Wimbledon back in 2017, where he lost in straight sets to Roger Federer.

Image: Jack Draper has a potentially stiffer test in the second round, facing veteran Marin Cilic

Cilic beat Raphael Collignon in straight sets on Tuesday and is coming off winning the Nottingham Open to return to the top 100. He returns to Wimbledon for the first time since 2021.

"In Nottingham, anyone who wins a Challenger on the grass before they come here, they're feeling good on the grass," said Draper.

"It's going to be a really tough challenge. I'm ready for that. I have huge respect for him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

"He's a really dangerous player and someone that I'm going to have to play really well against if I'm going to give myself a chance."

Victory would see Draper face either Fabian Marozsan or Jaume Munar in the next round.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.