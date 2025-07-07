Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner survives huge scare as Grigor Dimitrov retires injured while leading world No 1 by two sets

Grigor Dimitrov was left in tears as he was forced to retire injured while leading Jannik Sinner by two sets to miss out on the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The 34-year-old had marched to a 6-3 7-5 lead while threatening to knock out the world No 1, before falling to the floor in visible discomfort with the score 2-2 in the third set.

Sinner was first on hand to rush to his counterpart's aid, with Dimitrov clutching his right pec before being helped to his chair.

He eventually left the court for further examination before returning minutes later, an immediate handshake to Sinner marking the end of his challenge.

Sinner will now face Ben Shelton in the final eight after the American beat Lorenzo Sonego 3-6 6-1 7-6 7-5 earlier in the day.

Dimitrov was subsequently unable to attend his post-match press conference.

"I don't know what to say. He's an incredible player. We all saw this today," said Sinner in his on-court interview.

"He's been so unlucky in the last couple of years. An incredible player and good friend of mine. We understand each other very well.

"Seeing him in this position, if there would be a chance he could play the next round, he would deserve it."

Dimitrov, his talent undone by cruel injuries far too often throughout his career, was rampant in the opening exchanges as he cruised to the opening set after firing six aces, winning 95 per cent of first serve points and converting 11 of 13 net points to out-power, out-think and out-manoeuvre Sinner.

His supremacy resumed with an immediate break of serve in the second, and suddenly it looked for all the world that if either of the two players were going to see their challenge brought to a cruel halt, it would be Sinner.

The 23-year-old received a medical timeout following the third game in the second set, with trainers treating his right arm for a knock seemingly stemming from a fall he had taken earlier in the first set.

He was eventually cleared to resume and thought he had carved a route back into the match when he broke to make it 5-5, directing his most animated celebration yet towards his box in belief the tide was perhaps turning.

It was not. Back came an inspired Dimitrov, who conjured a stunning spinning return to convert the second of three break points for 6-5 before serving out for the second set.

Still Sinner could find no answer for the Dimitrov serve as the pair traded two games apiece in the third set, until disaster struck.

A demoralised Dimitrov prompted gasps and concerned groans from around Centre Court as he perched himself on the grass, wincing in pain while holding his upper pec muscle. Onlookers feared an inevitable outcome, and it was confirmed just moments later when he returned from the locker room and stretched out his hand to concede the match to his counterpart, who took no pleasure in the manner of victory.

Sinner's on-court reaction

"I don't take this as a win at all. This is just a very unfortunate moment for us to witness for all of us," Sinner said.

"In the last Grand Slams, he struggled a lot with injury and seeing this now again, with this type of injury it's very tough.

"We all saw his reaction, how much he cares about tennis. He's one of the most hard-working players on the tour.

"It's very unfortunate. This is not the end we wanted to see and it's very sad.

"We all wish him the best."

Did roof closure play a part in the injury?

Play was paused for approximately 10 minutes prior to the third set getting under way as it was announced the roof would be closed on Centre Court due to lighting.

The players seemingly did not dispute the decision and were subsequently granted another short warm-up before restarting.

Two-time Wimbledon champion took to social media to query the roof closure at the time, suggesting it had been premature.

He posted: "So ridiculous to close the roof at this stage of the match. At least an hour of light left….well over a set of tennis can still be played..its an outdoor tournament!"

Dimitrov's night was over four games later when he was injured after closing out another service game to level the set at two games apiece.

