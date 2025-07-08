Wimbledon: Another electronic line-call blunder comes in Taylor Fritz's quarter-final win over Karen Khachanov

Wimbledon suffered another electronic line call malfunction caused by the movement of a ball boy during Taylor Fritz's quarter-final victory over Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

Swedish umpire Louise Azemar-Engzell called 'stop' in the opening game of the fourth set on Court One when 'fault' was incorrectly announced after a Fritz forehand landed well inside the baseline.

The cry of 'fault', rather than 'out', and positioning of the ball suggested the technology was still tracking Fritz's serve as opposed to a rally.

Tournament organisers verified that theory, explaining the system had failed to reset because the ball from Fritz's first serve was still being retrieved when he started lining up his second.

Image: Wimbledon said they made changes to their Hawk-Eye system after a significant malfunction during Sonay Kartal's match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during the fourth round

Neither player showed much reaction as match official Azemar-Engzell ordered the point be replayed.

Fritz led 2-1 on sets at that stage before completing a 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-6 (4) victory in two hours and 36 minutes.

"The player's service motion began while the BBG (ball boy or girl) was still crossing the net and therefore the system didn't recognise the start of the point," read a statement from the All England Club.

"As such the chair umpire instructed the point be replayed."

Tournament organisers said on Sunday they were confident of avoiding further issues with the technology after a major error in Sonay Kartal's fourth-round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the women's draw.

On that occasion, the new system failed to call 'out' when a shot by Kartal bounced well behind the baseline.

Had the call been correct, Pavlyuchenkova would have taken a 5-4 lead in the first set. Umpire Nico Helwerth instead ruled the point should be replayed, with Kartal going on to win the game.

However, a major scandal was avoided as the Russian, who accused the official of home bias, battled back to progress.

After an investigation, organisers admitted the technology was turned off in error on a section of the court. The All England Lawn Tennis Club later confirmed that they had made changes to the system, removing the ability for Hawk-Eye operators to manually deactivate the ball tracking.

Britain's leading duo Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu have each complained about the accuracy of the system, which is widely used on the tour but has only just been introduced in SW19.

The latest incident is another embarrassment for the Championships amid controversy over the removal of line judges.

