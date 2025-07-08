Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner cancels practice session ahead of quarter-final amid elbow injury fears

World No 1 Jannik Sinner cancelled a practice session ahead of his Wimbledon quarter-final on Wednesday amid fears his tournament could be scuppered by an elbow injury.

The 23-year-old Italian hurt his elbow after slipping on the baseline in the first game of his fourth-round match with Grigor Dimitrov on Monday evening.

Sinner went through to the last eight despite trailing 6-3 7-5 2-2 against the Bulgarian 19th seed, who had to retire after suffering an apparent pectoral injury.

But Sinner, who himself needed a medical timeout during the second set, revealed afterwards that he would need an MRI scan on his right elbow on Tuesday.

He underwent the scan in the morning and a scheduled practice session at 4pm on Wimbledon's Aorangi Park was subsequently cancelled.

"It was quite an unfortunate fall," Sinner said on Monday night after his match. "I checked the videos a little bit, and it didn't seem a tough one, but I still felt it quite a lot, especially on serve and forehand.

"I could feel it. So let's see. Tomorrow we are going to check to see how it is, and then we see.

"Tomorrow we are going to check with MRI to see if there's something serious, and then we'll try to adjust it."

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is due to play American 10th seed Ben Shelton in the second match on Court One on Wednesday afternoon.

His career-best run at Wimbledon came when reaching the semi-finals in 2023, losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic, who he could potentially face at the same stage this year.

