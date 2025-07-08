Wimbledon: Cam Norrie suffers straight-sets drubbing in quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz to end British hopes

Cameron Norrie went down in straight sets 6-2 6-3 6-3 in his quarter-final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to end British interest in the 2025 Wimbledon singles.

British No 3 Norrie, a former semi-finalist in 2022, has struggled for form in the past year and a half but looked back near his best in his run to the last eight - which included a second-round victory over 12th seed Frances Tiafoe.

But the two-time reigning champion Alcaraz proved an obstacle too far for the 29-year-old, the Spaniard wrapping up a comprehensive victory in just one hour and 39 minutes on Centre Court.

More to follow...

