Wimbledon: Cam Norrie suffers straight-sets drubbing in quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz to end British hopes
Carlos Alcaraz needed just one hour and 39 minutes to power past British No 3 Cameron Norrie; the Spaniard faces American fifth seed Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals; Follow scores, reports and our dedicated live blog from the All England Club over the Wimbledon fortnight
Tuesday 8 July 2025 18:57, UK
Cameron Norrie went down in straight sets 6-2 6-3 6-3 in his quarter-final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to end British interest in the 2025 Wimbledon singles.
British No 3 Norrie, a former semi-finalist in 2022, has struggled for form in the past year and a half but looked back near his best in his run to the last eight - which included a second-round victory over 12th seed Frances Tiafoe.
But the two-time reigning champion Alcaraz proved an obstacle too far for the 29-year-old, the Spaniard wrapping up a comprehensive victory in just one hour and 39 minutes on Centre Court.
