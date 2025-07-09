Emma Raducanu: Mark Petchey says Brit needs permanent coach but he cannot commit to it
Emma Raducanu needs a permanent coach but Mark Petchey says it won't be him; Follow scores, reports and our dedicated live blog from the All England Club; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24
Wednesday 9 July 2025 20:27, UK
Mark Petchey admits Emma Raducanu needs a permanent coach but says it will not be him.
Raducanu has enjoyed some positive results since linking up with the former British No 1 on an informal basis in March.
The 22-year-old reached the third round at Wimbledon after knocking out Mimi Xu and former champion Marketa Vondrousova before giving world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka a scare in a narrow 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 defeat.
But Petchey insists his TV commentating commitments mean he cannot take on the role full-time.
"I think at the moment we are a bit more short term," he told the Nothing Ventured podcast.
"She's practising this week in London and her next tournament is Washington, and she'll stay in the States the whole time.
"Our situation is a little fluid at the moment. I am going to help her this week as much as I can, I have some other commitments I can't get out of.
"We are very aware she needs a second coach to come on board and maybe just one coach, not me, as well.
"All I am trying to do is facilitate the best possible environment for Emma to produce the tennis she can.
"Whether that involves me or does not involve me is not a question that I'm worried about. We are just trying to find something that will be stable or good for her."
The Sabalenka match thrilled a late-night Centre Court crowd and offered more encouragement that Raducanu can return to the level which carried her to the US Open title in 2021.
"It was a great tennis match," added Petchey, 54. "It's been pretty positive from a point of view you can reflect on the fact the match was great, and get feedback from people talking about it.
"I've sought out opinions from people I respect in the industry, coaches, asking them what they felt about the match and what she could have done better and that gives you a chance to formulate a plan going forward for this week and in the future."
