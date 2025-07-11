Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to set up final against Carlos Alcaraz

World No 1 Jannik Sinner disposed of a weary Novak Djokovic to reach his maiden Wimbledon final where he will take on great rival Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's showpiece.

Djokovic suffered an awkward fall very late in his quarter-final victory over Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday and the signs did not appear positive against Sinner as the Italian ended his hopes of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title in straight sets, 6-3 6-3 6-4.

Sinner will go for revenge against rival Alcaraz in a repeat of their epic French Open final last month, which lasted five hours and 29 minutes, won by the Spaniard in a championship tie-break.

Image: Sinner crushed Novak Djokovic's hopes of an eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th major to set up a dream final against Alcaraz

Sinner reached a first Wimbledon final - as well as a fourth Grand Slam decider in a row - as the 23-year-old recorded a first win on grass against Djokovic, having lost to him here in both 2022 and 2023.

It had seemed like Centre Court, where he has lifted the trophy seven times, would be Djokovic's best hope of one final blow for the old guard against tennis' remarkable new kings.

But Sinner took just an hour and 55 minutes to squash that theory flat, producing a machine-like display of brilliance against an ailing opponent.

Even Djokovic in peak condition may have struggled to deal with the barrage of power coming his way, but the Serbian took a medical timeout after the second set for treatment to his left thigh.

The 38-year-old briefly threatened a comeback but it became clear his body was not cooperating and Sinner eased to a victory that gives him a chance to bury the memory of the French Open final only five weeks later.

Sinner said: "I cannot believe. It's a tournament I always watched when I was young and I would have never imagined I could play here in the final.

"It shows I'm growing as a player on all surfaces.

"I struggled a lot five years ago when I started on this surface. Now I'm moving much better."

For Djokovic, meanwhile, the defeat means the end of a proud run of having made the final here in every edition since 2017, while it is his first semi-final loss since Roger Federer beat him way back in 2012.

Jannik Sinner is a Wimbledon finalist!

Sinner has now won his last five matches against Djokovic.



He has also won nine consecutive sets against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.



Sinner has 19 wins and just one loss in Grand Slams this year,



✅First Wimbledon final



✅Fifth Grand Slam Final



✅46th top-10 win



✅25-3 in 2025



Sinner has set the Open Era record for shortest gap between reaching a first Grand Slam men's singles final and completing the set of Grand Slam final appearances.



Alcaraz moves step closer to third Wimbledon title

Image: Alcaraz defeated American Taylor Fritz in four sets to reach his third consecutive Wimbledon final

Spanish star Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz in four sets to move a step closer to a third consecutive title at the All England Club, ousting the American fifth seed 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6 (8-6) in two hours and 49 minutes on another sweltering day on Centre Court.

"It was a really difficult match as always when I have to play against Taylor," he said. "Even tougher with the conditions, it was really hot today.

"I'm just really happy with everything that I've done today. I dealt with the nerves - playing here in a semi-final is not easy.

"I'm really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I'm pleased about my level today."

Alcaraz will fancy his chances of completing a 'three-peat' having won all five of the Grand Slam finals he has contested.

The 22-year-old is now on a 24-match winning streak and also took his scarily impressive career record on grass to 35 wins from 38 matches.

Unlike during the earlier rounds, Alcaraz came flying out of the blocks with a break in the first game.

He raced through the first set as if he had somewhere else to be, dropping just four points on serve - and none behind his first serve - in just 35 minutes.

An hour-and-a-quarter had passed - as well as two interruptions for spectators struggling in the heat - before Fritz got so much as a look at a break point.

But at 6-5 Alcaraz had one of his occasional lapses in concentration, a double fault handing Fritz three set points, and one long forehand later, the match was level.

After a lengthy changeover, Alcaraz got back to business, drawing Fritz into the net before lobbing him for an early break.

This time he dropped just one point on serve all set and broke Fritz again to edge back ahead with exactly two hours on the clock.

The fourth went with serve - including a four-ace game from Fritz - and rumbled into a tie-break.

Alcaraz reaches third consecutive Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz recorded his 20th consecutive win at Wimbledon.



He is on a 24-match winning streak.



✅Sixth Grand Slam final.



The Spaniard is 35-3 on grass in his career (92.1 per cent).



Can he be stopped?



A sizzling Fritz backhand winner helped him bring up two set points, but Alcaraz, nerveless, saw both off and then converted his first match point to roar into a sixth Grand Slam final.

Stars in attendance on Centre Court

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was on Centre Court to see some titanic men's semi-finals.

Fellow actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Rami Malek were in the Royal Box along with cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, who 24 hours earlier had rung the bell to signal the start of play at Lord's in the third Test between England and India.

