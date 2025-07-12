Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek dishes out first 6-0 6-0 in women's singles final for over a century

Iga Swiatek dished out the first 6-0 6-0 in a Wimbledon women's singles final history since 1911 as the Pole clinched her maiden title at the All England Club.

Swiatek ended a year-long trophy drought in incredible fashion, beating American Amanda Anisimova with a 'double bagel' [a 6-0 6-0 scoreline] to become a Wimbledon champion.

It is only the second time in Wimbledon's history that a women's final has ended with the same scoreline when Dorothea Lambert Chambers beat Dora Boothby in 1911, while the only other instance at a Grand Slam came in the French Open in 1988 when Steffi Graf beat Natasha Zvereva.

The Wimbledon streak continues

A NINTH different women's singles champion



2016 Serena Williams



2017 Garbine Muguruza



2018 Angelique Kerber



2019 Simona Halep



2021 Ashleigh Barty



2022 Elena Rybakina



2023 Marketa Vondrousova



2024 Barbora Krejcikova



2025 Iga Swiatek



"It seems super surreal," Swiatek said during the trophy presentation.

"First of all I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks no matter what happened today. I hope we're going to play many more finals here and at other tournaments.

"I didn't even dream (about winning Wimbledon) because it was way too far, I feel like I'm already an experienced player after winning the slams before but I never really expected this one."

Anisimova, playing in her first Grand Slam showpiece, failed to win a single game, with Swiatek racing to victory on a stunned Centre Court in only 57 minutes.

A first Grand Slam final is always a nerve-racking occasion, though, and it was obvious from the start that Anisimova was struggling to get her legs moving and her arms swinging freely.

She could not find her first serve and was making error after error, while Swiatek, who had won all five of her previous Slam finals, looked right at home.

The Pole is one of the best front runners the sport has seen and she did not allow Anisimova any chance to settle as the groans of the crowd grew ever more audible.

The breezy conditions did not help, and it took Swiatek just 25 minutes to wrap up the first set, with Anisimova winning only nine points.

The American, who stepped away from tennis for eight months in 2023 for mental health reasons, twice screamed in frustration, and probably rising panic, after errors in the opening game of the second set.

The eight former champions sat in the Royal Box would have empathised with Anisimova's predicament but she could find no way of getting any kind of foothold in the match.

Every half chance was either snuffed out by Swiatek or crushed by another wild mistake - she made 28 unforced errors in the 12 games - and a final Swiatek winner put her out of her misery.

An upset Anisimova said: "Iga, you're such an incredible player, obviously showed today. You've been such an inspiration to me, an unbelievable athlete. Congratulations to you and your team.

"Thank you to everyone who's supported me since my first-round match here. It's been an incredible fortnight for me even though I ran out of gas today and I wish I could have put on a better performance for you."

Celebrities in the Royal Box

Sir Mo Farah, Stanley Tucci and Greta Gerwig were among the celebrities in Wimbledon's Royal Box for the women's singles final.

The Devil Wears Prada actor Tucci was sitting next to American filmmaker Noah Baumbach, who attended on Saturday with his wife, Barbie director Gerwig.

They were sitting in the Royal Box on day 13 of the championships with the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Britain's Cash and Glasspool win men's doubles title

Image: Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool celebrate making Wimbledon history by winning the men's doubles title

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool have become the first all-British pair to win the Wimbledon men's doubles title since 1936.

Queen's Club and Eastbourne champions Cash and Glasspool became the first all-British pairing to win the All England Club trophy since 1936, when Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey defeated their compatriots Charles Hare and Frank Wilde in the final.

"When you say that it sounds incredible," said Glasspool. "It's been one Brit (winner) the last couple of years, now we've given you two Brits."

The pair downed Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

In the men's wheelchair doubles final, Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid lost their title.

The six-time winners and top seeds were upset 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 on Court One by Martin De La Puente from Spain and Dutchman Ruben Spaargaren.

