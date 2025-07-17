Former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard to retire from tennis as Aryna Sabalenka skips Montreal due to fatigue

Former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard will retire from tennis at the National Bank Open in Montreal, while Aryna Sabalenka has decided to skip the event due to fatigue.

Bouchard, 31, who lost to Petra Kvitova in the Wimbledon final in 2014 will play at her home tournament in Canada later this month before ending her career.

The former world No 5 also reached the semi-finals that year at the Australian Open and French Open in the same year.

"You'll know when it's time. For me, it's now," Bouchard posted on social media, along with pictures of herself playing. "Ending where it all started: Montreal."

Bouchard, who won the Wimbledon girls' singles title in 2012, went on to reach the quarter-finals in Australia in 2015, but her career was never the same after she slipped on a wet locker room floor at the US Open later that year and suffered a concussion that forced her to withdraw before her fourth-round match.

She sued the US Tennis Association and reached a settlement in 2018 after a jury found the USTA 'most liable'.

Bouchard helped Canada win their maiden Billie Jean King Cup title in 2023 before she switched to pickleball, playing just one match on tour this season.

She has a career singles record of 299-230.

"She has been one of the most important figures in the history of our sport in Canada and a trailblazer who redefined what Canadian tennis could be," said Valerie Tetreault, the National Bank Open tournament director.

"We are proud of everything she has done, as a player and role model, and we can't wait to see her in action one last time at IGA Stadium this summer."

Sabalenka withdraws from US Open tune-up event in Montreal

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka has decided to skip the US Open tune-up event in Montreal due to fatigue.

The 27-year old Belarusian's decision to sit out the July 26-August 7 Canadian Open follows her semi-final appearances at Wimbledon and Berlin and after losing in the French Open final.

"I'm looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal," Sabalenka said in a Tennis Canada press release.

"I'll miss my amazing Canadian fans, but I'm already looking forward to seeing you all next year. Thanks for your understanding and support it means the world to me!"

