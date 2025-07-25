Emma Raducanu: Brit to face Maria Sakkari in Washington quarter-final at Mubadala Citi DC Open

The North American hard-court swing is under way with Emma Raducanu in quarter-final action against Maria Sakkari at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Raducanu began her build-up towards next month's US Open with an impressive straight-sets win over seventh seed Marta Kostyuk before dismantling former world No 1 Naomi Osaka. She will now face Sakkari in the last eight from 5pm on Friday.

The 2021 Flushing Meadows winner produced a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over Osaka, who was previously crowned champion in 2018 and 2020. Sakkari also impressed after the Greek player's 7-5, 7-6 victory over American second seed Emma Navarro.

The win will see Raducanu leapfrog Katie Boulter again to become the British women's No 1 regardless of what happens against Sakkari, having claimed the position in June before dropping back to 46th in the world after her third-round loss to Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon.

"I thought it was going to be a really difficult match," said Raducanu in her on-court interview.

"Naomi has won four Slams, been world No 1, she's so dangerous and on the hard courts I think she's particularly comfortable so I knew I'd have to play really well and manage my service games which I'm really proud of how I did.

"I'm really pleased with how I handled the ball speed and the conditions."

Who else is playing at the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

Raducanu will also play in the women's doubles semi-finals following her match against Sakkari. The Briton and Elena Rybakina will face American Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai from China for a place in the final.

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, saw his time in Washington come to an end as he suffered a 6-7, 3-6 defeat to American 14th seed Brandon Nakashima.

It comes after the Brit had upset the odds to beat world number seven and second-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, marking his first win over a top-10 player in two and a half years.

Dan Evans was also knocked out after losing 2-6, 6-7 to French trickster Corentin Moutet, who advances to face Daniil Medvedev.

Venus Williams' comeback is over after she fell in straight sets to Poland's Magdalena Frech in the second round.

The 45-year-old became the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova in 2004 after an opening-round victory over Peyton Stearns on Tuesday.

Williams took an early 2-1 lead against Frech, but the 27-year-old responded with a dominant run of seven straight games en route to a 6-2 6-2 win.

What is the schedule for the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

Qualifying: Saturday, 19 July and Sunday, 20 July

Main Draw: Monday, 21 July-Saturday, 26 July

Singles Finals: Sunday, 27 July

When is the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

Say hello to the North American summer hard-court season - six tournaments in seven weeks, culminating with the US Open, the season's fourth and final Grand Slam.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open is a combined ATP/WTA 500 event hosting an elite roster of men's and women's stars in the capital.

The ATP/WTA 500 event will be held from Monday, 21 July to Sunday, 27 July. The hard-court tournament will take place at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center.

Who won the last editions of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in 2024?

Sebastian Korda defeated Flavio Cobolli in last year's final, winning 4-6 6-2 6-0. With the win, he became the first American man to win the Washington crown since Andy Roddick in 2007. He also matched his father, Petr Korda, who won the DC title in 1992.

Paula Badosa won the women's title. However, the world No 10 will not be back to defend her 2024 crown after pulling out earlier this week due to a back injury.

