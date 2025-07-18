Emma Raducanu: Looking ahead to the North American hard-court swing with Washington up first

We look ahead to the North American hard-court swing with Emma Raducanu in action at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Say hello to the North American summer hard-court season - six tournaments in seven weeks, culminating with the US Open, the season's fourth and final Grand Slam.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open is a combined ATP/WTA 500 event hosting an elite roster of men's and women's stars in the capital.

When is the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

The ATP/WTA 500 event will be held from 21 July to 27 July. The hard-court tournament will take place at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center.

Who is playing at the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

The Mubadala Citi DC Open will feature stars including Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur, Tommy Paul, while 2023 champion Dan Evans has been awarded a wild card.

On the WTA side two-time champion Jessica Pegula and Zheng Qinwen, Emma Navarro, Elena Rybakina and Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova will be playing along with Brits Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter.

Raducanu looked impressive at Wimbledon, recording a second-round victory over former champion Marketa Vondrousova before losing out to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in one of the matches of the tournament.

Boulter suffered a second round defeat to Argentine Solana Sierra, while Evans lost at the same stage to Novak Djokovic.

Not only will Grand Slam champions Raducanu and Naomi Osaka be in the mix, but 45-year-old Venus Williams - a seven-time major champion - accepted a main-draw wild card.

The American will player her first tour-level match since March last year.

What is the schedule for the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

Qualifying: Saturday, 19 July and Sunday, 20 July

Main Draw: Monday, 21 July-Saturday, 26 July

Singles Finals: Sunday, 27 July

Who won the last editions of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in 2024?

Sebastian Korda defeated Flavio Cobolli in last year's final, winning 4-6 6-2 6-0. With the win, he became the first American man to win the Washington crown since Andy Roddick in 2007. He also matched his father, Petr Korda, who won the DC title in 1992.

Paula Badosa won the women's title. However, the world No 10 will not be back to defend her 2024 crown after pulling out earlier this week due to a back injury.

