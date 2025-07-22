Katie Boulter suffers early Washington Open exit, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie advance in first round

Katie Boulter was dumped out of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in the first round on Monday night after losing in straight sets to Maria Sakkari.

Neither Boulter or Sakkari had been in action since their respective second-round defeats at Wimbledon but it was the Briton who couldn't find her rhythm in Washington, as Sakkari emerged with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory.

Sakkari - world No 90, 49 spots below Boulter - won 81 per cent of her first serves along the way and will face second seed Emma Navarro next up, aiming to repeat her 2023 run to the final.

She is on the same side of the draw as Emma Raducanu, who is action later on Tuesday.

Raducanu, who kicked off her US Open hard court campaign with a doubles victory with Elena Rybakina on Monday, takes on Ukraine's Maria Kostyuk in the first round.

If she comes through that, she could play four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the next round.

Evans, Norrie advance in Washington

There were no such issues for British pair Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie in Washington.

Evans, given a wild card for the event after winning the tournament in 2023, lost the first set to Belgium's Zizou Bergs before battling back for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Beating the world No 50 marked a continuation of the improved form Evans has shown in recent months, and he will play Alex Michelsen in the next round on Tuesday.

Norrie, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist, overcame British compatriot Billy Harris in his first-round match, setting up a clash with Italian second seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Norrie, who was broken in the second set, overcame the qualifier 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.

What is the schedule for the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

Qualifying: Saturday, 19 July and Sunday, 20 July

Main Draw: Monday, 21 July-Saturday, 26 July

Singles Finals: Sunday, 27 July

Who won the last editions of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in 2024?

Sebastian Korda defeated Flavio Cobolli in last year's final, winning 4-6 6-2 6-0. With the win, he became the first American man to win the Washington crown since Andy Roddick in 2007. He also matched his father, Petr Korda, who won the DC title in 1992.

Paula Badosa won the women's title. However, the world No 10 will not be back to defend her 2024 crown after pulling out earlier this week due to a back injury.

