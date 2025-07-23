Venus Williams beats Peyton Stearns on Washington singles return to become oldest WTA match-winner since 2004

Venus Williams produced a superb display on her singles return on Tuesday to knock out world No 35 Peyton Stearns in straight sets at the Mudabala Citi DC Open.

In beating her fellow American 6-3 6-4, 45-year-old Williams notched her first singles victory in two years and became the oldest WTA match-winner since Martina Navratilova, then 47, won her first-round match at Wimbledon in 2004.

Williams returned to the court on Monday with a doubles victory with Hailey Baptiste and took that confidence into her singles action.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion went down an early break in both sets to Stearns, a big favourite in Washington, but fought back with typically dogged defence and aggressive serving to triumph.

Williams will next face Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech.

"I think I just attacked the whole time. It's just trying to find the right balance between going too hard and not enough," Williams, playing her first singles game of the year, said after the opening-round win.

"It's the same because this is what I do, but at the same time, it was imperative for me to do it. Now I don't have to do this, but I have the same fire and the same want to win.

"In some ways, I'm still getting back into that. When you do it every day, everything is natural. Not as natural feeling now, but I hope I can get back to that."

Williams has not confirmed her presence in the remainder of the North American hard court swing, but she will likely be able to secure a wild card at the WTA 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati before the final Grand Slam of the year at the US Open if she chooses to play.

"I think it was a big win for me today. Like I said, it's not easy. It won't be easy. It's not easy for anyone out here," Williams said.

"So I know I'll have to fight for every match, but I'm up for that."

What is the schedule for the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

Qualifying: Saturday, 19 July and Sunday, 20 July

Main Draw: Monday, 21 July-Saturday, 26 July

Singles Finals: Sunday, 27 July

Who won the last editions of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in 2024?

Sebastian Korda defeated Flavio Cobolli in last year's final, winning 4-6 6-2 6-0. With the win, he became the first American man to win the Washington crown since Andy Roddick in 2007. He also matched his father, Petr Korda, who won the DC title in 1992.

Paula Badosa won the women's title. However, the world No 10 will not be back to defend her 2024 crown after pulling out earlier this week due to a back injury.

