US Open 2025: Dates, schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports as final tennis Grand Slam of the year approaches

The final tennis Grand Slam of the year is nearly here, and you can watch all the action exclusively live on Sky Sports.

From Sunday, August 24 to Sunday, September 7, Sky Sports is your home for all the action from Flushing Meadows, with British stars such as Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu set to go toe to toe with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka.

Draper was a finalist last year in New York while Raducanu sensationally won the title in 2021, and here's how to keep up with their - and all other players' - progress in 2025.

How and where to watch US Open 2025 on Sky Sports

The final Grand Slam of the year will once again be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis, with any match available via Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports Tennis can be found on the linear channel number 407, while Sky Sports+ is number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

You can also head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via the event centres.

Don't have a subscription? No problem. You can also stream the US Open on Sky Sports Tennis and more live sport with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Across Sky Sports' channels, as well as our digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage of the final Grand Slam of 2025, including both the men's and women's singles, alongside the respective doubles tournaments, mixed doubles, juniors, and wheelchair competitions.

There will be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis, features and videos.

US Open schedule - live on Sky Sports

Sunday, August 24 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round

Monday, August 25 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round

Tuesday, August 26 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round

Wednesday, August 27 - Men's & Women's singles 2nd round

Thursday, August 28 - Men's & Women's singles 2nd round

Friday, August 29 - Men's & Women's singles 3rd round

Saturday, August 30 - Men's & Women's singles 3rd round

Sunday, August 31 - Men's & Women's singles 4th round

Monday, September 1 - Men's & Women's singles 4th round

Tuesday, September 2 - Men's & Women's singles quarter-finals

Wednesday, September 3 - Men's & Women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday, September 4 - Women's singles semi-finals

Friday, September 5 - Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, September 6 - Women's singles final

Sunday, September 7 - Men's singles final

Previous winners of the US Open

In the Open era, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors are tied with the most men's singles titles, with five.

Novak Djokovic will be hoping to get to that number this year; he is tied on four with Rafael Nadal, John McEnroe and Robert Wrenn.

Serena Williams and Chris Evert share the record for women's titles with six, ahead of Steffi Graf (five) and Martina Navratilova (four).

Sinner and Sabalenka are the respective reigning champions, though Raducanu, Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are also recent winners.

US Open singles champions: Last 20 years Year Men's Women's 2005 Roger Federer Kim Clijsters 2006 Roger Federer Maria Sharapova 2007 Roger Federer Justine Henin 2008 Roger Federer Serena Williams 2009 Juan Martin del Potro Kim Clijsters 2010 Rafael Nadal Kim Clijsters 2011 Novak Djokovic Samantha Stosur 2012 Andy Murray Serena Williams 2013 Rafael Nadal Serena Williams 2014 Marin Cilic Serena Williams 2015 Novak Djokovic Flavia Penetta 2016 Stan Wawrinka Angelique Kerber 2017 Rafael Nadal Sloane Stephens 2018 Novak Djokovic Naomi Osaka 2019 Rafael Nadal Bianca Andreescu 2020 Dominic Thiem Naomi Osaka 2021 Daniil Medvedev Emma Raducanu 2022 Carlos Alcaraz Iga Swiatek 2023 Novak Djokovic Coco Gauff 2024 Jannik Sinner Aryna Sabalenka

