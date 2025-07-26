Emma Raducanu: Brit to face Anna Kalinskaya in Washington semi-final at Mubadala Citi DC Open

The North American hard-court swing is well under way, with Emma Raducanu through to the semi-finals at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Raducanu is enjoying a promising build-up towards next month's US Open, recording impressive straight-sets wins over seventh seed Marta Kostyuk and former world No 1 Naomi Osaka before seeing off Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals.

Standing in the way of the Brit and a place in the Washington final is Anna Kalinskaya, and you can watch the semi-final live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

Raducanu's match is the second scheduled women's semi-final, with Leylah Fernandez's last-four clash with Elena Rybakina first up at 7.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the quarter-final match between Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari at the Mubadala Citi DC Open

The newly-restored British No 1 came from a break down in the second set to beat Greek opponent Sakkari 6-4 7-5 in the last eight and secure a first WTA Tour-level semi-final in over a year.

Temperatures reached 35C and Raducanu said afterwards: "It was brutal today, thanks to everybody for coming out and sitting in the heat.

"If you don't have the abilities your body will fail you, but at some point it becomes mental. The first set was over an hour, it was mental. You have to enjoy suffering, as bad as that sounds, and leave it all out on the court until you drop.

"I felt a little bit wobbly at the back end of the second set."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the last-16 match between Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Citi DC Open

Who else is playing at the Mubadala Citi DC Open?

Raducanu and Rybakina retired from their doubles semi-final against American Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai from China while trailing 4-1 in the opening set.

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, saw his time in Washington come to an end as he suffered a 6-7 3-6 defeat to American 14th seed Brandon Nakashima.

It came after the Brit had upset the odds to beat world No 7 and second seed Lorenzo Musetti, marking his first win over a top-10 player in two-and-a-half years.

Dan Evans was also knocked out after losing 2-6 6-7 to French trickster Corentin Moutet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Venus Williams' comeback is over after she fell in straight sets to Poland's Magdalena Frech in the second round.

The 45-year-old became the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova in 2004 after an opening-round victory over Peyton Stearns on Tuesday.

Williams took an early 2-1 lead against Frech, but the 27-year-old responded with a dominant run of seven straight games en route to a 6-2 6-2 win.

Who won the last editions of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in 2024?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the last-16 match between Venus Williams and Magdalena Frech

Sebastian Korda defeated Flavio Cobolli in last year's final, winning 4-6 6-2 6-0. With the win, he became the first American man to win the Washington crown since Andy Roddick in 2007. He also matched his father, Petr Korda, who won the DC title in 1992.

Paula Badosa won the women's title. However, the world No 10 is not back to defend her 2024 crown after pulling out due to a back injury.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.