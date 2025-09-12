Emma Raducanu must adapt against 'big hitters' to win another Grand Slam, says former interim coach Mark Petchey

Mark Petchey says it "won't be easy" for Emma Raducanu to win another Grand Slam - but believes it is possible if she can tweak her baseline game against the "big hitters".

Raducanu triumphed at the US Open four years ago but her best result in a major since is reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2024.

The Brit made it to the third round of three of the four Slams this year - the French Open was the exception - with her recent run in New York ended by ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina swept Raducanu aside 6-1 6-2 in a tournament eventually won by top seed Aryna Sabalenka as she defeated Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Petchey, who coached Raducanu earlier this year in an interim capacity, told Bet Victor about the 22-year-old's loss to Rybakina: "What it said to me is everything that I hope people can see about Emma's style of play.

"It's one of those matches which shows that it's not going to be easy to win another major. But that's what's going to be so satisfying when she finally does.

How can Raducanu test the top players more?

"We're in an era of big hitters - we talk about the pace of shots, from both Sabalenka and Anisimova.

"These power players that make life difficult for Emma where they do rush her and are going to make things tricky. But it's just motivation for her to keep working on the things that she has been doing.

"From Emma's point of view her best style of winning matches is up on the baseline redirecting the ball, moving it around, trying to get the opponent to move before they get a chance to set on the ball.

"That's obviously something that she's going to have to keep getting better at.

"She can't get taller, she's not going to suddenly have a Rybakina serve that's going to get her as many free points.

"But that serve can get more accurate. It can get her set up to play a little bit better as time goes by."

Raducanu will return to action at the Korea Open in Seoul next week - live on Sky Sports - after opting out of Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup finals in China.

