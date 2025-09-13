Fran Jones into second WTA Tour semi-final at Sao Paulo Open amid bid for first title of career

Great Britain's Fran Jones is into the semi-final of the Sao Paulo Open as she chases the first WTA Tour title of her career.

The world No 85 beat Argentine second seed Solana Sierra 6-3 6-4 to book her spot in the last four at the hard-court WTA 250 event.

Jones next faces world No 130 Janice Tjen from Indonesia on Saturday for a place in a first tour-level final, with the semi-final live on Sky Sports Tennis from 5pm.

After feeling unwell in her previous match against Whitney Osuigwe, Jones said: "[I feel] a lot better. The day off yesterday really helped.

"I played a lot of tennis this year so sometimes the days off are really productive for me at the back end of the season. Really happy with today's match, I played pretty clean."

And on semi-final opponent Tjen, who beat third seed Alexandra Eala 6-4 6-1 to progress, Jones added: "She looks to be playing very good tennis.

"I really like her game style so I think it will be a fun match. We have some similarities as well, actually, so I'm looking forward to it.

"But she's playing great tennis, so it will be tough."

The winner of the Jones-Tjen match will play either world No 84 Renata Zarazua or 19-year-old Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, who is ranked 214th, in the Sao Paulo final.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports in 2025. Stream tennis and more sport contract-free with NOW.