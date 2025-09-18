Emma Raducanu knocked out of Korea Open after three-set defeat to Barbora Krejcikova

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Korea Open after suffering a three-sets defeat to former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Krejcikova was on the brink of defeat but staged a remarkable turnaround to beat the British star 4-6 7-6 (12-10) 6-1.

Raducanu won the first set and was serving for the match, but Krejcikova got a vital break.

It meant, from being 5-2 down in the second set, Krejcikova levelled it at 5-5.

Raducanu hit back to win the next game. A double fault from Krejcikova then saw the next game go to deuce but the Czech, a previous winner at both Wimbledon and the French Open, regrouped to take them into a tiebreaker.

Image: Emma Raducanu had been on the brink of victory.

Raducanu got onto the front foot and began to extend her lead, despite pressure from Krejcikova.

However Krejcikova overhauled the Briton with an overarm smash to grab a set point. Raducanu served up an ace to snuff out that threat and delivered another heavy serve to reach her second match point. The Czech defended it and they remained neck-and-neck in the tiebreak.

Eventually Krejcikova overhauled her to secure the tiebreak 12-10 to take them into a deciding set.

Krejckova then ran away with the third, taking a commanding 4-1 lead. Raducanu needed to hold serve in the sixth game but was broken again. That allowed Krejcikova to serve out the match.

She will next play Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

