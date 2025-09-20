Billie Jean King Cup: Britain's hopes end in semi-final defeat to USA with Sonay Kartal and Katie Boulter beaten

Katie Boulter says Britain's Billie Jean King Cup defeat to the USA will motivate her for a very long time after Anne Keothavong's side went down to a 2-0 defeat.

The first meeting between the two countries in the elite women's team competition for more than 33 years was settled by Jessica Pegula, who handed the Americans victory after beating British No 2 Boulter 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Emma Navarro earlier put the Americans ahead when the world No 18 fought back from a set down in another contest full of momentum shifts to beat Sonay Kartal 3-6 6-4 6-3 at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The USA will now look to claim a record-extending 19th trophy in the competition and first title since 2017 in the event formerly known as the Fed Cup, but they will face a tough test on Sunday against Italy, who will aim to successfully defend their crown after reaching their third successive final.

Boulter said: "I always love walking out there and playing for my country. I think for me it's where I get my biggest wins and my lowest losses, as well. [Today's result is] going to motivate me for a very long time.

"Obviously a match like that against a top-quality player, I can't expect myself to win every time.

"I'm actually at a stage where I expect myself to win those matches, which is why it hurts more."

Britain's wait to get their hands on the Billie Jean King Cup continues and captain Keothavong said: "I think the players either side of me should hold their heads high. We really took it to the American team.

"The matches were close, there were chances in both matches, in the second set, for both players.

"I've said throughout the week, this competition is really important to all of us. I think you could see how much it meant to the players competing out there, how much they wanted it.

"They threw everything at it but came up short. That's sport for you."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's the first time I'll be in a final," said world No 7 Pegula, who took control of a see-sawing clash by grabbing a crucial break in the fifth game of the decider and held firm from there to send her country through with a booming forehand shot that Boulter returned into the net on match point.

"I think everybody in the team, it'll be our first time so it'll be a new experience for us, but there's nobody else that I would rather share it with.

"We have an awesome team and awesome coaches. We're excited to be back and hopefully we'll take the title."

USA defeat Great Britain 2-0

Emma Navarro (USA) bt Sonay Kartal 3-6 6-4 6-3

Jessica Pegula (USA) bt Katie Boulter 3-6 6-4 6-2

(Doubles not played)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Swiatek reaches Korea Open final after pulling double duty

Image: Iga Swiatek will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the Korea Open

World No 2 Iga Swiatek stormed into the final of the rain-hit Korea Open, beating Barbora Krejcikova in the quarter-finals and Maya Joint in the semis, with the Pole set to take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the title clash.

Swiatek began the day in style, hammering twice Grand Slam singles champion Krejcikova 6-0 6-3 in a quarter-final rescheduled from Friday due to persistent rain and the 24-year-old returned shortly afterwards to sweep aside Joint 6-0 6-2.

"I'll just focus on myself and the goals that I had before and continue to do what I was doing throughout the tournament, because it's been working," Swiatek said before she found out that she would face second-seeded Russian Alexandrova on Sunday.

"The final is supposed to be the toughest and it always produces a different kind of stress, so I'm just happy that I've already played solid matches here."

Swiatek is looking to close the gap on top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who pulled out of the China Open scheduled to begin in Beijing next week after sustaining an injury during her run to the US Open title.

Alcaraz dazzles in doubles as Team Europe take 3-1 lead in Laver Cup

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Defending champions Team Europe stormed out of the gates on the opening day of the Laver Cup in San Francisco on Friday, winning three of the four matches to take a handy lead over Team World with Carlos Alcaraz sparkling in doubles action.

Alcaraz, who reclaimed the world No 1 singles ranking with his US Open triumph this month, partnered with Jakub Mensik and guided Team Europe to a 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 win over Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen in the final match of the day.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Norwegian Casper Ruud landed the first punch for Team Europe at the Chase Center with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Team World's Reilly Opelka, before Mensik earned the next point for the holders by beating Michelsen 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 10-8.

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca pulled a point back for Team World as he fought from a break down to claim a 6-4 6-3 win over Flavio Cobolli and ensured that five-time champions Team Europe would not complete a clean sweep.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.