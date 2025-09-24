China Open: Katie Boulter seals much-needed win to make second round in Beijing

Katie Boulter sealed a much-needed win against Hailey Baptiste 7-5 5-7 6-4 to make the second round of the China Open on Wednesday.

Boulter continued her positive performances at the Billie Jean King Cup with a battling performance against the American world No 51 to set up a second-round meeting against Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova.

Heading to Beijing, Boulter had been on a patchy run of form, with first-round exits at the US Open, National Bank Open and Cincinnati Open.

Playing on a hard court surface that favours Boulter's game style, she claimed just her fourth win at WTA 1000 level.

"What a battle," said Boulter. "I found it very difficult to get over the line today. I think she was playing some really disruptive tennis.

"She's so talented. I know what she's capable of and I'm really pleased that mentally I stayed as strong as I possibly could and found a way through it, so, I'm happy."

She added: "I've had a tough couple of months and I'm just really pleased with the way I'm putting myself out there and just trying to fight for every single point.

"I played some good tennis last week and obviously new conditions here. Tough to play against a very good player so I think I did well to get through that match."

Boulter vs Baptiste: Tale of the Tape

Sky Sports' analyst Colin Fleming, said: "Huge positives for the way Boulter finished that match to take into her match against Anisimova. She'll need her first serve to be consistent and play one of the best matches of her season if she wants to get through."

