Novak Djokovic set to return to action in Shanghai in first tournament since US Open

Novak Djokovic will return to action in Shanghai next month in his first tournament since his US Open semi-final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb has won the event four times and will be making his 14th main-draw appearance as he looks to finish the season strong after being shut out of the Grand Slams by world No 1 Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has struggled to find a way past the pair who are dominating men's tennis but had said in New York that best-of-three set matches gave him a better chance.

"I'm going to do my very best to get my body in shape to sustain that level and rhythm for as many hours as it's needed, but it wasn't enough," Djokovic said after defeat to Alcaraz in New York.

"That's something, unfortunately, at this point in my career, I can't control.

"I can do only as much as I can do. It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of [Jannik] Sinner or Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but in best-of-five, it's tough.

"I'm not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard. I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. It's going to be a very difficult task."

The 38-year-old reached the final in Shanghai last year, losing to Sinner in straight sets.

This year's tournament runs from October 1-12 and is live on Sky Sports.

Beyond Shanghai, the only other tournament on Djokovic's schedule is the ATP 250 event in Athens.

Sinner has said small tweaks are now the name of the game, with the Italian in line to face Alcaraz again in Shanghai.

"We are working on new things. We are changing a lot of small things. The amount of mistakes at the moment is for sure a little bit higher, but I hope that this recovers," said Sinner. "It's just a question of time. I don't know how much I'm able to [implement changes] on the actual match court because one thing is practise and one thing is match. Let's see.

"I'm very motivated. It's great to work on something new, then we see how this ends up. We always try to move forward. One step in front is always better than two steps back. Let's see what we can do."

Svitolina brings season to an end to 'heal and recharge'

Elina Svitolina has ended her season early to focus on her mental health, with the Ukrainian saying she is not in the "right emotional space" to continue.

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in 2023 following maternity leave, reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and French Open this year but lost in the third round of Wimbledon and went out at the first hurdle at Flushing Meadows.

"I haven't been feeling like myself lately. I'm not in the right emotional space, and I don't feel ready to play, so I am therefore ending the season here," world No 13 Svitolina said on Instagram.

"Over the years, I've learned that this sport isn't about money, fame, or rankings - it's about being ready to fight and to give your all. Right now, I'm simply not at the level mentally or emotionally to do that.

"I'm giving myself the space I need to heal and recharge, instead of forcing it and when I step back on the court."

