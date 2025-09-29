Emma Raducanu: British No 1 spurns three match points in China Open defeat to American Jessica Pegula
Emma Raducanu crashed out of the China Open after squandering three match points in a round-of-32 defeat to Jessica Pegula; the American will face Marta Kostyuk; Sonay Kartal wins to reach last 16; watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports in 2025
Monday 29 September 2025 11:55, UK
British No 1 Emma Raducanu crashed out in the third round of the China Open after suffering an agonising 6-3 6-7 (9-11) 0-6 loss to American Jessica Pegula.
Pegula saved three match points in the second-set tie-break as she dug deep to complete a stunning comeback, racing through the deciding set to book her place in the last 16.
Raducanu made a strong start to the match, winning the first set and leading that crucial tie-break 5-2, but she then failed to take her chances and Pegula capitalised.
- Latest scores and results from WTA and ATP Tours 🎾
- Emma Raducanu - latest news, results and schedule 📰
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract 📺📱
Having received a bye through the opening round, Raducanu began the tournament with Saturday's straight-sets win over Cristina Bucsa.
This promised to be a far tougher assignment but the 22-year-old Briton seized the initiative with an immediate break of serve and looked assured for long periods.
Amid some ferocious hitting, Raducanu blasted a backhand winner to bring up set point before completing the job in style with a fine forehand from inside the baseline.
Since beating Emma Navarro in the Miami Open in March, Raducanu had lost eight matches in a row against top-10 players.
Fifth seed Pegula offered greater resistance in a tighter second set but was forced to battle back from the brink of defeat to force a decider.
World No 32 Raducanu, watched by her Chinese mother, appeared to have played two of her three match points perfectly but they - and ultimately the tense tie-break - somehow went the way of her opponent.
Momentum quickly shifted in favour of 31-year-old American Pegula as Raducanu's display drastically dropped off.
The 2024 US Open runner-up cruised through the final set and will face 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the next round after securing progression in two hours and 21 minutes.
“That was a crazy match,” Pegula said after her victory.
“It was a lot of fun. The tie-break was intense, but I got myself back in and kept the pressure on. When she [Raducanu] hit the double fault, I knew I was still playing some good tennis and it was right there. I got a little lucky with my two backhand winners.
“Other than that I tried to keep fighting for as long as I could. The crowd was awesome, this court has been good to me and I’m excited to play here. I’m happy I got through tonight and I’ll try to rest and recover."
British interest in the tournament now rests on the shoulders of Sonay Kartal.
The 23-year-old, ranked 81st in the world, triumphed 6-3 6-2 against Australian Maya Joint to set up a last-16 meeting with world No 5 Mirra Andreeva.