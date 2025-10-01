Jannik Sinner wins China Open after beating American teenager Learner Tien in straight sets

Jannik Sinner secured his second China Open title in three years and third tournament victory of 2025 with a straight-sets win over a game Learner Tien in Beijing.

World No 2 Sinner had lost four of his last five ATP Tour finals, all to Carlos Alcaraz, with the one triumph in that sequence coming when he beat Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

The Italian defeated Tien 6-2 6-2 in what was the American teenager's first ATP final and, on this evidence, not his last with the youngster rattling Sinner at stages, albeit he was unable to convert either of the break points he carved out.

Sinner, 24, broke Tien in the opening game of the match, which began with the youngster double faulting, but his opponent grew in confidence as the contest progressed.

Image: Sinner now has 18 hardcourt titles, to go with one on clay and two on grass

Speaking afterwards, the champion said to Tien: "You are showing all season what a talent you are. Keep going, you are playing incredible tennis. Hopefully we can share moments like this in the future."

Sinner - who now has 21 career titles, 18 of them on a hardcourt - defeated Daniil Medvedev to win his maiden China Open in 2023 before losing to Alcaraz in the final 12 months later.

Alcaraz did not play in the China Open this year, instead featuring in - and winning - the Japan Open, before pulling out of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in order to "rest and recover" after dealing with "physical issues".

Sinner will appear in Shanghai, entering at the second-round stage against either Australia's Tristan Schoolkate or Germany's Daniel Altmaier later this week.

