Novak Djokovic: Can 24-time Grand Slam champion challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in remaining tournaments?

Novak Djokovic is optimistic he can challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the season's remaining tournaments, admitting the dominance of the top two is "not discouraging".

Djokovic will be making first appearance since losing to Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows at the Shanghai Masters - live on Sky Sports.

The former world No 1 has won the tournament four times and will be making his 14th main-draw appearance as he looks to finish the season strong after being shut out of the Grand Slams by Alcaraz and Sinner.

Men to win eight titles in a season since 2000:

Federer: 2004 (11), 2005 (11), 2006 (12), 2007 (8)



Nadal: 2005 (11), 2008 (8), 2013 (10)



Djokovic: 2011 (10), 2015 (11)



Murray: 2016 (9)



Sinner: 2024 (8)



Alcaraz: 2025 (8 so far)



Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Djokovic admitted Alcaraz and Sinner are too strong across a best-of-five match but vowed to keep fighting for Grand Slams after he exited the US Open in the semi-finals

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has struggled to find a way past the pair who are dominating men's tennis but believes that best-of-three set matches give him a better chance.

Between them, Alcaraz and Sinner have won the last eight Grand Slam titles, with an even split of four each.

Speaking about how he hopes to compete with Alcaraz and Sinner, Djokovic, who faces former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in the first round, said: "I mean, the physicality is logically the biggest factor in best-of-three, rather than best-of-five.

"But it's all connected, obviously, with the mental part and the game-wise.

"If you're physically not at your 100 per cent against these guys, you feel like you're half a step slower, and that affects the whole game.

"It affects the whole play, the rallies, and different aspects of the encounter. Yeah, that's what I said after the US Open, because I really felt that playing best-of-five against these guys at the latter stages of the tournament makes it really challenging for me.

"I feel like I don't come in as fresh as they do in the semis.

"That's okay. That's just a biological fact that eventually I have to accept.

"I'm still working my hardest that I possibly can in the circumstances to challenge the guys or to challenge myself primarily, and really see how I can do on all the tournaments that I take part in.

"The Masters events are played over almost two weeks. That's where I feel I have a better chance, you know, to win a trophy or to make a significant result."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports tennis team look at why Djokovic struggled against Alcaraz at the US Open

Following his US Open exit, Djokovic said he will "keep fighting" at Grand Slams but admits Sinner and Alcaraz are "too good".

"I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys [Alcaraz and Sinner], so they're just too good, playing on a really high level," said the 38-year-old.

"Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that, I was gassed out, and Alcaraz kept going."

Can Djokovic reach 25 Grand Slam titles?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the semi-final between Alcaraz and Djokovic at the US Open

Djokovic is adamant he will continue his quest for his 25th Grand Slam title, a prospect that seems to be getting harder and harder each time.

"Djokovic will keep going. The quest will continue for 25, but with every Grand Slam, it gets that bit harder," said Sky Sports Tennis' Jonathan Overend.

"It's surely getting less and less possible for him to move beyond 24."

Sky Sports' Ryan Harrison said he was unsure whether the Serb would step out onto the US Open court again.

"With Novak's walk-off at the end of the match, we have a lot to unpack," Harrison said.

"It didn't look like someone who is definitely sure if they are going to see that court again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Danyal Khan sits down with Ryan Harrison to judge fans' attempts at replicating Djokovic's soda pop dance celebration

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova sympathised with Djokovic as he was clearly moving gingerly across the court in the latter half of the semi-final match.

"It stinks [getting older as a tennis player]," Navratilova said.

"I went through it. The effort is the same, you feel the same, you play the right point and you miss it, when you could have made it with your eyes closed 10 years ago.

"It's frustrating."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.