China Open: Britain's Sonay Kartal loses to Linda Noskova in quarter-finals in Beijing

Britain's Sonay Kartal saw her excellent run at the China Open come to an end as she was beaten by Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals in Beijing.

Kartal suffered a 6-3 6-4 loss to her Czech opponent after reaching the final eight of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

The 23-year-old, who reached the second week of Wimbledon earlier this summer, had beaten teenage rising star Mirra Andreeva in the biggest victory of her career in the previous round.

Noskova set her marker early as she broke Kartal in the opening game of the match before building a 3-1 lead after a comfortable love hold.

Momentum threatened to shift when Kartal brought up three break points at 40-0, earning a fourth thanks to a double fault before eventually converting to break and level things up at 3-3.

Noskova responded ruthlessly as she converted a third break point to nudge back in front, before holding to restore her two-game cushion and eventually claiming the set.

Highlights of Mirra Andreeva against Sonay Kartal from the China Open.

Kartal sought to mount a comeback when she broke in the opening game of the second before holding for an early 2-0 lead. But for all of her industry, Noskova refused to be deterred and would later level the set at 3-3 after lobbing her opponent.

A hold to love for the Czech made it 5-4, before she sealed the victory with a cross-court forehand to set up a semi-final meeting with either 16th seed Emma Navarro or world No 7 Jessica Pegula.

Noskova finished having taken five of eight break points while winning 72 per cent of first serve points and 79 per cent of second serve points.

