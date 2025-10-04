China Open: Amanda Anisimova demolishes Coco Gauff to reach final in Beijing

Amanda Anisimova produced an astonishing performance to sweep aside defending champion Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2 and reach the China Open final on Saturday.

Anisimova dominated fellow American Gauff from the start, sweeping to victory to reach her second WTA 1000 final of the year.

The 24-year-old, who has become the only player this year with wins against Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Gauff, will take on the winner of the second semi-final between fifth seed Jessica Pegula and Czech Linda Noskova.

Anisimova reaches second WTA 1000 final of the year 📈

✅9th final



✅5th final of 2025



✅Back-to-back top 10 wins



✅Getting closer to world No 3



Anisimova bludgeoned her way to a 5-0 advantage in the opening set before second seed Gauff got on the board to make it 5-1.

The second set unfolded in a similar fashion, with Anisimova building a commanding 5-0 lead.

Although Gauff fought back to win the next two games, Anisimova sealed the victory in just 58 minutes.

"I was just excited to play here in my first semi-final," said Anisimova. "I was able to put on a really good performance and I knew I was going have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I'm really excited to be in the final.

"I've been saying every time I've walked on court and won my match that I love playing here and the crowd support has been so amazing since the first day I got here.

"I really think that's carried me through this entire tournament. Hopefully everyone can come out and support me in the final"

