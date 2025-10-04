Alexander Zverev calls out favouritism towards world's top two Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev claims tournament organisers are deliberately slowing down courts to favour the world's top two Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The world No 3 overcame an injury scare to beat Valentin Royer 6-4 6-4 at the Shanghai Masters but then voiced his displeasure with the way he felt the sport was heading.

"I hate when it's the same, to be honest," he said in his on-court interview.

"I think the tournament directors are going towards that direction because, obviously, they want Jannik and Carlos to do well every tournament and that's what they prefer.

"Nowadays, you can play almost the same way on every surface. I don't like it, I'm not a fan of it.

"I think tennis needs different game styles, tennis needs a little bit of variety and I think we're lacking that right now."

Zverev had to be treated on court for a toe injury when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set but it did not halt his progress.

"I landed funny on my toe and after that I could barely do a step, so we'll see what it is," he added.

"We will see if I will ever be healthy this year again, because it's been a struggle but I'm happy to be through."

Sky Sports have contacted the ATP for comment.

Federer unhappy with court speeds

Image: Roger Federer has also called out organisers for using court speeds to help Alcaraz and Sinner

In September, Roger Federer appeared on the 'Served With Andy Roddick' podcast during the Laver Cup where he also called out organisers for using court speeds to help Alcaraz and Sinner.

"We need to have not only fast courts, but what we would want to see is Alcaraz or Sinner figure it out on lightning fast courts and then have the same match on super slow courts and see how that matches up," said the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"It's because the tournament directors have allowed with the ball speed and the court speed that every week is basically the same. And that's why you can just go from winning, French, Wimbledon, US Open, and just play the same way."

Nick Kyrgios has also spoken about surface speeds in previous seasons, saying: "I'd like to see more variety. It's good to play on [fast] courts like these, where aggressive tennis gets rewarded a little bit more.

"I want to see some bang-bang, one-two tennis-and a lot of those Federer fans still out there want to see that too. I loved watching that Federer one-two."

Court pace index rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Jannik Sinner against Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final

Speaking before the start of the 2024 US Open, tournament director Stacey Allaster explained the surface speed at Flushing Meadows. "We aim for the court pace rating to be medium fast." That can by anywhere from 41-44. The average court pace index [CPI] is 42.

"It's where we like it to be at the start of the tournament so that as we ease into it, it gets closer to the end. We know that the speed of court gives it that right balance with the style of play - it's been successful."

The Shanghai Masters surface has seen a significant speed decrease, with reports showing a drop in its CPI from the 40-41 range in previous years to 32.9 in 2025, making the courts noticeably slower than they used to be.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

British No 2 Cameron Norrie edged out Arthur Cazaux 6-3 0-6 7-6 (7-5) to reach the third round in Shanghai.

Jannik Sinner eased past Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-3 as he bids to become the first player to successfully defend the title since Novak Djokovic in 2013.

The world No 2, who now owns a 23-2 record in China, where he has won three titles (Beijing 2023 and 2025, Shanghai 2024), will enter his clash with Tallon Griekspoor on Sunday holding a 6-0 lead in previous meetings.

World No 7 Alex de Minaur beat Argentinan Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-4 6-2 in 88 minutes, while Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew with a leg injury before his scheduled match with Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.