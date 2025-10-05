Novak Djokovic fights off physical issues to defeat spirited qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in Shanghai

Novak Djokovic fought off physical issues to defeat spirited qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 4-6 7-5 6-3 at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

Djokovic, who is bidding for a record-extending fifth title here, was forced to dig deep, drawing energy from the crowd to keep his title pursuit alive.

With his two hours and 45 minutes victory - his second-longest best-of-three-set match in 2025 - Djokovic set a fourth-round meeting with Spain's Jaume Munar.

"It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal," Djokovic said of the Shanghai conditions. "It's brutal when you have over 80 per cent of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with heat, with sun, it's even more brutal.

"For me, biologically it's a bit more challenging to deal with it. But I had to really weather the storm today. Yannick played an incredible match from the beginning."

Tale of the Tape

World No 2 Jannik Sinner, who won the China Open in Beijing, is scheduled to play Tallon Griekspoor later on Sunday.

Big-serving Mpetshi Perricard upsets Fritz

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Taylor Fritz at the Shanghai Masters

Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard upset fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-5 to advance to the fourth round.

Mpetshi Perricard sent down 12 aces with a break in each set to clinch his first tour victory against the American in one hour and 25 minutes to set up a last-16 meeting with 10th-seeded Holger Rune.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mpetshi Perricard pulled off this outrageous lob against Fritz...

"Before this my record was not good, 0-6 [against Top 10 players]," said Mpetshi Perricard.

"Some of the matches were tough losses for me. I was very close against [Lorenzo] Musetti, against [Fritz] at Wimbledon, and I had a lot of things to improve. I tried to do a few things better than at Wimbledon, and it worked today.

"It was a tough match, physically and mentally, but I did well and I'm very happy about it."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rune beat 21st-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-4, while Zizou Bergs upset 19th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 and the 31st-seeded Gabriel Diallo advanced by walkover after David Goffin retired early in the first set.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Japan Open last week, is not in Shanghai due to minor ailments.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.