Emma Raducanu: British No 1 retires during first round of Wuhan Open against Ann Li

Emma Raducanu retired from her first-round match at the Wuhan Open against Ann Li as she struggled with the humid conditions.

Raducanu was 6-1 4-1 down to Li when she decided to retire after a medical timeout, having looked almost dizzy at points in the second set.

The British No 1 is the latest player to retire or withdraw from a tournament in recent weeks during the Asia swing with six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek criticising the "overwhelming" tennis schedule.

Raducanu is hoping to end the season strongly by remaining in the top 32 on the WTA rankings to ensure she is seeded at January's Australian Open but it is not clear whether she will now compete in the other China events this month.

Li, who will face Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the next round, said: "I want to wish Emma a fast recovery. It looks like she wasn't feeling good.

"It was a tough match last time, so hopefully she feels better. I'm happy with my performance, I stayed pretty solid for the entire match."

Image: Emma Raducanu looked all out of sorts in her straight sets defeat to Ann Li

Raducanu got off to a fast start by breaking Li in the opening game but went on to lose the next six games of the first set in just 28 minutes.

Li simply overpowered Raducanu with great ball-striking while her opponent began to increasingly make unforced errors and was clearly not fully fit.

Raducanu made four double faults at the start of the second set, bending down, signalling that she could retire but somehow managed to hold serve.

Image: Emma Raducanu won just two games before retiring

However, the match went away from her again as Li won four consecutive games before Raducanu called for the trainer to take a blood pressure and temperature test, then soon shook hands with Li.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naomi Osaka beat Leylah Fernandez 4-6 7-5 6-3 and Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the tournament due to a calf injury following her triumph at the China Open on Sunday.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.