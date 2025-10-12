Valentin Vacherot beats his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to win Shanghai Masters

Valentin Vacherot beat his own cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the Shanghai Masters final.

Vacherot took a three-set win, 4-6 6-3 6-3.

He succumbed to Rinderknech in the first set but hit back to claim the second and take the match into a decider.

He kept his momentum going into the third set, getting three break points in the first game. Excellent serving from Rinderknech saved the first two break points, but then Vacherot found the angle to win a brilliant rally.

Image: Valentin Vacherot of Monaco took on his cousin in the final of the Shanghai Masters. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Vacherot held serve to consolidate the break. Rinderknech continued to falter, barking in frustration after a double fault in the next game. But he hauled himself to deuce and took the game.

But Vacherot stayed dangerous and another break saw him control the deciding set. Rinderknech, visibly wilting, could not turn the tide and Vacherot secured a tremendous upset victory.

Both had pulled off stunning upsets to win their respective semi-finals.

Qualifier Vacherot - the world No 204 - beat a limping Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-4, with the Serbian fourth seed taking medical timeouts during both sets.

Image: Arthur Rinderknech of France would struggle over the course of their three sets

Vacherot became the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final since the series was introduced in 1990 to set up this contest with his own cousin.

Rinderknech knocked out former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev 4-6 6-2 6-4 in the semi-finals to complete their extraordinary family double.

Gauff triumphs at Wuhan Open

French Open champion Coco Gauff captured her third WTA 1000 title at the Wuhan Open after rallying from two breaks down in the second set to defeat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4 7-5 in Sunday's final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Wuhan Open final between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

Gauff, who was making only her second appearance at the Wuhan Open after reaching the semi-finals last year, trailed 0-3 in the second set but clawed her way back, reducing the deficit to 3-5 before winning four straight games to seal victory in straight sets.

The win adds to her WTA 1000 triumphs in Cincinnati (2023) and Beijing (2024) and marks her third final at this level in 2025 after runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Current world No 3 Gauff, also a former US Open champion, is the second American to win the Wuhan title since Venus Williams in 2015.

