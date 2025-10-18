Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to take title in Saudi Arabia

Jannik Sinner blasted his way past world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz to claim victory in the final of the lucrative Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.

The Wimbledon champion was simply too strong for the Spaniard as he cruised to a 6-2 6-4 win in Riyadh.

World No 2 Sinner took an early grip on the first set when he broke in the opening game before holding serve in the second, and although the US Open champion got himself on the scoreboard in the next, the respite proved temporary.

The Italian held to love and then forced two break points in the fifth game, and when Alcaraz found the net with his backhand, Sinner led 4-1, an advantage he converted to take the opening set 6-2 in emphatic style.

Alcaraz re-grouped at the start of the second, holding comfortably in the opening game and, after Sinner had levelled with the minimum of fuss, repeated the feat to lead 2-1.

Serving at 2-2, the Spaniard found himself 15-40 down and had to save four break points before eventually emerging victorious, but he was not so fortunate in his next service game as his opponent broke once again to lead 4-3.

The big-serving Italian confidently eased his way to within one game of victory and although Alcaraz made it 4-5, Sinner powered his way across the finishing line at the first time of asking.

Earlier, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic had retired from his third-place play-off clash with America's Taylor Fritz.

The 38-year-old shook hands after Fritz, who had lost his previous 11 clashes with the Serbian, had taken the first set on a tie-break after a gruelling 75 minutes.

