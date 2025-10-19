Elena Rybakina storms back to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova and win Ningbo Open final

Elena Rybakina stormed back from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6 6-0 6-2 in the Ningbo Open final.

The third-seeded Rybakina started slowly, falling behind to her Russian opponent 4-1 in the opener.

She bounced back in the second set and went on to dominate her fourth-seeded opponent with a strong service game that included 11 aces.

It was the second title of the year for the Kazakhstan player who also won in Strasbourg.

Rybakina's late-season surge is keeping her in contention for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh in November.

