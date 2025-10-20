Katie Boulter loses in first round of Pan Pacific Open to Eva Lys in straight sets
Britain's Katie Boulter loses in the first round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo; Germany's Eva Lys beat Boulter in straight sets 6-2 6-1; Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Monday 20 October 2025 07:15, UK
Katie Boulter is out of the Pan Pacific Open.
Boulter suffered a straight-sets loss to Germany's Eva Lys in the first round of the tournament in Tokyo.
The British No 3 struggled to keep up with the world No 44, as Lys wrapped up a 6-2 6-1 win in just one hour and 14 minutes.
After grinding her way through qualifying, Boulter was the only British player in the main draw after Emma Raducanu withdrew following struggles with illness.
The previous day Boulter had battled to victory to qualify when she beat Kimberly Birrell.
Then she had to fight back from a set down before breaking Australian Birrell when she served for the match in the decider to claim a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (2) victory.
It has been a difficult season for Boulter but she did post one of her best victories of the year in Osaka last week against Linda Noskova.
