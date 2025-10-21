Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters following Six Kings Slams appearance in Saudi Arabia
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters; the 38-year-old Serb retired from his third-place play-off at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia on Saturday; Djokovic has already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals, which is live on Sky Sports from November 9
Tuesday 21 October 2025 21:29, UK
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters ahead of the season-ending ATP Finals.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion announced his withdrawal on social media on Tuesday, but did not provide a reason.
The last Masters 1000 event of the season runs from October 27 to November 2, with the ATP Finals - the season-ending tournament featuring the top eight ranked players for which Djokovic has already qualified - following on November 9.
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"Dear Paris, unfortunately I'll not compete at this year's @RolexPMasters," Djokovic wrote on X.
"I have amazing memories and great success over the years, especially being able to conquer the title seven times. Hope to see you next year. Merci."
Djokovic played last week at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, a lucrative exhibition event that featured the top five ranked players in the men's game.
The 38-year-old Serb withdrew from his third-place play-off match against Taylor Fritz on Saturday in Riyadh after losing the first set.
A week earlier, Djokovic had been knocked out in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters by shock tournament winner Valentin Vacherot after battling through injuries to reach the last four in China.
Djokovic's last Grand Slam victory came at the 2023 US Open. He was knocked out at the semi-final stage of all four majors this year.
Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.