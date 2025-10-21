Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters following Six Kings Slams appearance in Saudi Arabia

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters ahead of the season-ending ATP Finals.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion announced his withdrawal on social media on Tuesday, but did not provide a reason.

The last Masters 1000 event of the season runs from October 27 to November 2, with the ATP Finals - the season-ending tournament featuring the top eight ranked players for which Djokovic has already qualified - following on November 9.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Jannik Sinner against Djokovic in the semi-final of the Six Kings Slam

"Dear Paris, unfortunately I'll not compete at this year's @RolexPMasters," Djokovic wrote on X.

"I have amazing memories and great success over the years, especially being able to conquer the title seven times. Hope to see you next year. Merci."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Djokovic played last week at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, a lucrative exhibition event that featured the top five ranked players in the men's game.

The 38-year-old Serb withdrew from his third-place play-off match against Taylor Fritz on Saturday in Riyadh after losing the first set.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Djokovic wins a sensational 28-shot rally despite struggling with hip injury earlier on in the match

A week earlier, Djokovic had been knocked out in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters by shock tournament winner Valentin Vacherot after battling through injuries to reach the last four in China.

Djokovic's last Grand Slam victory came at the 2023 US Open. He was knocked out at the semi-final stage of all four majors this year.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.