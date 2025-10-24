Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Bublik to reach Erste Bank Open semi-finals in Vienna as Elena Rybakina qualifies for WTA Finals

Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik.

A tight battle in Vienna saw Sinner break Bublik's serve in the seventh game of the opening set and the Italian comfortably served out that set.

Bublik continued to pose problems for the world No 2 in the following set, but Sinner managed to break in the fifth game and served up three aces in the final game as he closed out the win.

Sinner will face Alex de Minaur in the final four after the Australian beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1 7-6 in their quarter-final meeting.

Rybakina bags last WTA Finals place

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has secured the last remaining place at the WTA Finals after beating Victoria Mboko to make it through to the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Image: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached the WTA Finals. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Kazakhstan's Rybakina, who won last week's Ningbo Open in China, saw off Canadian 19-year-old Mboko 6-3 7-6 (7-4) on Friday and goes on to play Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

Rybakina's run of form sees her move ahead of Mirra Andreeva to take the eighth spot for next month's WTA Finals, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

"It's great to qualify and play some more matches, especially against top players," Rybakina said.

"Last week I was focusing one match at a time and I knew that to qualify it's going to take a long road. In the end everything worked out pretty well."

