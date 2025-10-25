ATP Tennis: Jannik Sinner beats Alex de Minaur to reach Vienna Open final as Elena Rybakina pulls out of Pan Pacific Open

Jannik Sinner eased past Alex De Minaur in a 6-3 6-4 straight-sets win to reach his second Vienna Open final.

The Italian's dominant victory moved him into his eighth final of the season, where he will face the winner of the other semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday.

A blistering start from Sinner secured a 4-0 lead in just 15 minutes, and the top seed was able to halt a brief De Minaur comeback at the end of the first set with a searing forehand in the last game.

De Minaur was able to make more of an impression in the second set after the two players traded early breaks, but Sinner's crucial break at 4-3 secured the victory and extended his perfect record to 12-0 over the Australian.

Sinner's win also marked his 50th against a top-10 opponent, and extended his remarkable streak to 20 consecutive wins on indoor hardcourts.

Image: Sinner won in straight sets

Rybakina pulls out of Pan Pacific open after crucial victory

Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday, citing a back problem a day after her quarter-final victory clinched the last remaining spot for the WTA Finals.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was due to face Linda Noskova in the semi-finals at the Tokyo tournament.

"I'm very sorry I can't play today," Rybakina said in a statement. "I have been having problems with my back this week and can't play 100 per cent."

Rybakina beat Victoria Mboko 6-3 7-6 on Friday to take the eighth spot for next month's lucrative WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

At the WTA Finals, scheduled from November 1-8, Rybakina will join top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini.

Gauff is the defending champion in Riyadh. The American beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in last year's final and received $4.8m in prize money.

