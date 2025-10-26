Jannik Sinner fights back to beat Alexander Zverev and win Vienna Open

Jannik Sinner fought back from losing the first set to beat Alexander Zverev in the Erste Bank Open final.

The Italian went the distance to defeat Zverev 3-6 6-3 7-5 in Vienna and seal his fourth ATP Tour title of the season.

Sinner, who also won the tournament in 2023, clinched the all-important break in the 11th game of the deciding set and clinically served out for victory in two and a half hours.

Image: Sinner won his fourth ATP Tour title of the season

The world No 2 became the first man to reach eight ATP finals in back-to-back seasons since Novak Djokovic in 2015/16 when beating Alex de Minaur in the last four.

The Italian was broken for just the third time in the tournament as Zverev opened up a 5-1 lead in the opening set on his way to taking it 6-3 in 47 minutes.

But Sinner hit straight back in the second, breaking Zverev to move 3-0 up and going on to win it 6-3 and level the match.

Zverev saved two break points in the fifth game in the decider to lead 3-2, but was decisively broken in the 11th to trail 6-5 and Sinner ruthlessly served out for the title by winning his next service game to love.

Fonseca, Bencic and Li claim titles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Swiss Indoors final between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Joao Fonseca

Elsewhere, Joao Fonseca, 19, became the third-youngest ATP 500 champion in the series' history and the first Brazilian to win a title above ATP 250-level since Gustavo Kuerten in 2001 as he defeated Alejandro Davidovich 6-3 6-4 at the Swiss Indoors.

Fonseca, who will now rise to a career-high No 28 in the rankings, revealed his parents saw his victory after a late change of travel plans.

The youngster said: "My parents have just arrived from Brazil. They were going to Paris [for the Paris Masters next week], but they changed their flights.

"They arrived an hour before the match, with my uncles. It's incredible to have them here for the most important title of my career."

Fonseca's title is his second of the year, having won the Argentina Open 250 in February.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

On the WTA Tour, Belinda Bencic claimed her 10th career title - and second since becoming a mother - as she beat Linda Noskova 6-2 6-3 in the Pan Pacific Open final.

Bencic, beaten in the final of this event a decade ago by Agnieszka Radwanska, broke Noskova's serve three times on the way to victory in one hour and 22 minutes.

Plus, at the Guangzhou Open, Ann Li snapped a run of three consecutive defeats in WTA finals to defeat Lulu Sun 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

It was the American's first title since at the level since the Tenerife Ladies Open in 2021.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports or stream tennis and more contract-free with NOW.