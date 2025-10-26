Jannik Sinner fights back to beat Alexander Zverev in three sets and win Vienna Open final

Jannik Sinner fought back from losing the first set to beat Alexander Zverev in the Erste Bank Open final.

The Italian went the distance to defeat Zverev 3-6 6-3 7-5 in Vienna and seal his fourth ATP Tour title of the season.

Sinner, who also won the tournament in 2023, clinched the all-important break in the 11th game of the deciding set and clinically served out for victory in two and a half hours.

Image: Sinner won his fourth ATP Tour title of the season. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)

The world No 2 became the first man to reach eight ATP finals in back-to-back seasons since Novak Djokovic in 2015-16 when beating Alex de Minaur in the last four.

The Italian was broken for just the third time in the tournament as Zverev opened up a 5-1 lead in the opening set on his way to taking it 6-3 in 47 minutes.

But Sinner hit straight back in the second, breaking Zverev to move 3-0 up and going on to win it 6-3 and level the match.

Zverev saved two break points in the fifth game in the decider to lead 3-2, but was decisively broken in the 11th to trail 6-5 and Sinner ruthlessly served out for the title by winning his next service game to love.

