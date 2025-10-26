Jannik Sinner fights back to beat Alexander Zverev in three sets and win Vienna Open final
Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-3 7-5 in Vienna to win the Erste Bank Open final, sealing his fourth ATP Tour title of the season; watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Sunday 26 October 2025 17:08, UK
Jannik Sinner fought back from losing the first set to beat Alexander Zverev in the Erste Bank Open final.
The Italian went the distance to defeat Zverev 3-6 6-3 7-5 in Vienna and seal his fourth ATP Tour title of the season.
Sinner, who also won the tournament in 2023, clinched the all-important break in the 11th game of the deciding set and clinically served out for victory in two and a half hours.
The world No 2 became the first man to reach eight ATP finals in back-to-back seasons since Novak Djokovic in 2015-16 when beating Alex de Minaur in the last four.
The Italian was broken for just the third time in the tournament as Zverev opened up a 5-1 lead in the opening set on his way to taking it 6-3 in 47 minutes.
But Sinner hit straight back in the second, breaking Zverev to move 3-0 up and going on to win it 6-3 and level the match.
Zverev saved two break points in the fifth game in the decider to lead 3-2, but was decisively broken in the 11th to trail 6-5 and Sinner ruthlessly served out for the title by winning his next service game to love.
