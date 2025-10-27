Cameron Norrie: British No 2 beats Sebastian Baez in straight sets to set up Carlos Alcaraz clash at Paris Masters

British No 2 Cameron Norrie began his Paris Masters campaign with a straight-sets victory over Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

Norrie was the favourite coming into the match, particularly with the indoor conditions, and completed a 6-3 6-4 victory in an hour and 24 minutes.

The 30-year-old closed out the match by grabbing a 40-0 lead before his opponent netted on match point, and he will now face world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who eliminated him in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, in the second round.

Norrie won four out of six break points compared with his opponent's two to rack up his third win in three meetings with the world No 287.

Despite a couple of surges of energy from Baez, who has not won back-to-back matches since losing in the Bucharest Open final in April, he was unable to keep Norrie under wraps as the Brit ultimately had more pace and energy throughout.

"I was pretty nervous out there," said Norrie, who was eliminated from the Austria Open by Italy's Matteo Berrettini in a dramatic last-16 match last week.

"It's one of those where you're a favourite to win and you need to put that to one side. I was able to play well in some moments and enjoy the love-40 at the end.

"It was about getting the job done and it was good to face some adversity. He fought well and I'm just happy to be through."

Speaking about facing Alcaraz next, he added: "Great, I'm pumped."

Tale of the Tape

