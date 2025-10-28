Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock three-set defeat to British No 2 Cameron Norrie in second round at the Paris Masters

Cameron Norrie claimed a shock three-set win over world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the second round at the Rolex Paris Masters on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who has spent three weeks recovering from an ankle setback suffered at the Shanghai Masters, was playing his first match at the La Defence Arena but 30-year-old British No 2 Norrie recorded a massive 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory in the French capital.

Alcaraz has also previously commented on a demanding season schedule and echoed calls for tennis leaders to reduce the increasingly crowded calendar.

"This is massive," said Norrie, who beat Alcaraz for the third time in his career. "I've been coming back with my injury last year [forearm] and I lost first-round qualifying here last year, so just trying to enjoy my tennis the second half of the year and I was able to do that.

"To get this win here is the biggest win of my career and first win over a world No 1 and especially over the most confident player in the world right now.

"I was so pleased with the way I did it having a lot of chances and having to keep pushing and keep going for more. I was able to stay tough and get the win so I'm really pleased."

Norrie gets the biggest win of his life and snaps Alcaraz's streak of 17 consecutive matches won in Masters events

✅First win over world No 1



✅Second top 10 win of 2025



✅First Paris Masters R16 since 2021



Alcaraz was guilty of 54 unforced errors and spent much of the second set arguing with his coach as Norrie unsettled the Spaniard.

After clinching the second set with an ace, Norrie looked much the better player in the decider and Alcaraz had already saved three break points in the set before falling 4-3 behind after a superb backhand from the Briton.

Norrie then saved a couple of break points in the next set to hang on to his advantage before finishing the job over Alcaraz, who had won his last 17 matches at Masters events and beat Norrie in straight sets in this year's Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Tale of the Tape

Naomi Broady, speaking on Sky Sports:

"It was not Carlos' day with over 50 unforced errors from his racket. He couldn't figure out how to get through with what he had on the day. We said Cam's belief was going to be important today and he got himself across the finishing line in style.

"Alcaraz had more than one opponent today - Cam and himself! Norrie's awkwardness, his intelligence, his experience prevailed. And his consistency more than anything else."

Alcaraz's streak of nine straight finals this year is broken in Paris

Monte-Carlo - Won



Barcelona - Final



Rome - Won



French Open - Won



Queen's Club - Won



Wimbledon - Final



Cincinnati - Won



US Open - Won



Tokyo - Won



Joao Fonseca, who won his second ATP Tour title on Sunday when he triumphed at the ATP 500 event in Basel, backed up that victory with a 5-7 6-4 6-3 comeback win against Denis Shapovalov to reach the second round on his tournament debut.

"In tennis you have to change the mindset week after week," Fonseca, the world No 28, said. "I won two days ago and now I am here playing Paris. I am very happy to change the mindset and be ready for this match. I lost the first set and I changed a few things and I am very happy with the way I was mentally in this match.

"I wasn't playing my best in the beginning, I felt my hip a bit, but it is all good, nothing we can't adjust for the next round and we keep going."

Age making their ATP top 30 debut

Roger Federer - 19 years, 2 months



Novak Djokovic - 19 years, 2 months



Andy Murray - 19 years, 2 months



Joao Fonseca - 19 years, 2 months



Cousins Vacherot and Rinderknech set up Paris showdown

Cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech are set to face each other in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday following their Shanghai Masters final clash this month.

Vacherot, who defeated Frenchman Rinderknech in China to become the first player from Monaco to win an ATP title, cruised past 14th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-1 6-3 in the first round.

"I'm living a fairytale... that's why I'm playing so well, I'm enjoying every second," said Vacherot, who was 204th in the world when he became the lowest-ranked player to win an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Rinderknech, a wildcard in the tournament like his cousin, beat Fabian Marozsan 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) on Monday to reach the second round.

"This time I am the first one to play and (Vacherot) has to follow suit. I prefer it this way, because it was tiring in Shanghai," Rinderknech said.

Vacherot said he was proud of how Rinderknech had played against Marozsan.

"It was such a tough match against Fabian... I'm just so excited for the crowd, for the family. We're just going to enjoy this match so much, once again," he added.

Dimitrov marks return 112 days after quitting Wimbledon match in tears

Image: Grigor Dimitrov has spent three months out with a pectoral injury he suffered at Wimbledon

Grigor Dimitrov said he was still adjusting to the rigours of competitive tennis after three months out with a pectoral injury but the former world No 3 was delighted to mark his return with a victory in Paris.

Dimitrov, who has slipped to No 38 in the world, suffered the heart-breaking injury in the fourth round at Wimbledon in July when he was leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets to love, the 34-year-old Bulgarian retiring from the match in tears.

"It never happened to me (before), so I think I'm still trying to wrap my head around the whole time away from the court," said Dimitrov, who enjoyed a 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 victory over local hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

"It was never easy. I knew coming to competition is just going to be a difficult task. I just wanted to come out and test myself, give myself a chance. Winning or losing, I still would have felt like I've given all I had.

"Of course, it's difficult to adjust, especially playing against a player like him. You have to be aware throughout the whole time and stay focused.

"It doesn't matter how much experience you have. There's always that added stress, especially after so many months away. But it's a good night. I'm taking it in and just going one day at a time at the moment."

