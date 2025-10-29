United Cup 2026: Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper sign up to play for Great Britain in Australian mixed-teams event

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper will team up to represent Great Britain at 2026 United Cup, the mixed-teams event that kicks off the tennis season in Australia in January.

The event is set to mark the British No 1s respective returns to tour action after injuries ended their 2025 campaigns early. Both players will be making their debut in the tournament.

The fourth staging of the event, which is being staged in Perth and Sydney on January 2-11, will feature 18 countries with teams of up to six players - three men and three women - from each. The teams are initially split into six groups, with three staged in each host city, with the group winners and two runners-up advancing to the quarter-finals.

Each tie is made up of one men's singles and one women's singles match, featuring the respective top-ranked players, and one mixed doubles match, meaning Raducanu and Draper could play together in the latter depending on who else represents Great Britain.

The United Cup is sanctioned by both the ATP and WTA Tours and carries world ranking points for singles. The tournament takes place in direct build-up to the Australian Open, which begins first with qualifying from January 12 and then the main draw from January 18.

Raducanu, who earlier this month withdrew from her remaining tournaments this year due to illness, said: "I'm honoured to be able to make my United Cup debut in January.

"Being able to play for Team GB with my team-mates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy. It's great to be able to experience a new format on the tour, represent my country and spend a couple of extra weeks in Australia."

Draper, whose season ended in September due to an arm injury after withdrawing from his second-round match at the US Open, added: "I am excited to get back on court and compete in the United Cup. I'll be looking out for the draw to see if Team GB will play in Perth or Sydney.

"I haven't been to either so it will be nice to compete in a brand new city in Australia."

Tournament director Stephen Farrow said: "To see British No 1s in Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu line up for the first time will bring new star power to the tournament."

Draper had been due to play in this year's event but withdrew due to injury. Katie Boulter, Billy Harris, Olivia Nicholls and Charles Broom represented Great Britain, who topped their group before losing to Poland in the quarter-finals.

Who else has signed up so far?

As part of the Wednesday's announcement from organisers, Alex de Minaur and Maya Joint were confirmed for hosts Australia's line-up.

Poland's Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz were the first duo to confirm their participation earlier this month. They lost to American pairing Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz in this year's final.

The full list of countries and players in action will be revealed ahead of the official draw on November.17.

